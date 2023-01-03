ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES NASSAU PARADISE ISLAND WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL

All-star talent Duff Goldman, Alex Guarnaschelli, JJ Johnson, Aarón Sánchez, Alon Shaya,

Michael White and Andrew Zimmern host the inaugural

Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival

Wyclef Jean to perform at Jerk Jam on The Royal Deck and DJ Kim Lee from Netflix's

Bling Empire spins at The Cove Pool Sugar & Spice after party



Festival proceeds support Atlantis Blue Project Foundation , dedicated to saving marine life and its habitats throughout the Bahamas and Caribbean seas

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island , the Caribbean's most iconic destination resort in the Bahamas, is thrilled to announce its inaugural Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (NPIWFF), taking place Wednesday, March 15 – Sunday, March 19, 2023. Tickets for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival are on sale now at npiwff.org.

Atlantis Paradise Island (PRNewswire)

The five-day festival showcases world-renowned top chefs, master sommeliers, mixologists, and notable TV personalities, including Tony Abou-Ganim, Alex Guarnaschelli, JJ Johnson, Aarón Sánchez, Alon Shaya, Michael White and Andrew Zimmern, plus a performance by Grammy® Award-winning and Golden Globe-nominated rapper Wyclef Jean at Jerk Jam on March 18. Duff Goldman and DJ Kim Lee, from Netflix's Bling Empire, host the festival's closing night Sugar & Spice after party at The Cove pool. The festival will highlight the Bahamas as a growing culinary and entertainment hub while generating awareness for Atlantis Blue Project Foundation , a nonprofit, 501(c)(3), founded in 2005 with the mission to protect and preserve marine wildlife and its endangered habitats throughout the Bahamas and Caribbean seas.

After Atlantis' successful Taste of Paradise Food & Wine Festival, the newly named Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival will be expanded to include local and regional chefs and restaurants, music performances, exclusive dinners, beachside parties, culinary demos and family-friendly activities hosted throughout the resort. In addition to bringing internationally acclaimed chefs, sommeliers, and mixologists to the Bahamas for the highly anticipated five-day festival, Atlantis Paradise Island is the only destination in the Caribbean with three Michelin-rated chefs – boosting the Bahamas as the ultimate culinary destination in the region.

While participating in events with visiting celebrity chefs, guests can dine like a local and enjoy the island's long-standing dining favorites, including Sip Sip, McKenzie's Conch Shack, Bimini Road, Sun & Ice gelato and ice cream by Bahamian chef Wayne Moncur, locally produced beers, and Paradise Rum, Atlantis' signature rum produced by John Watling's Nassau distillery. Guests will also experience the highly anticipated new restaurants and bars opening at the resort, including Paranza from Michelin-starred chef Michael White, Café Martinique helmed by globally acclaimed chef Adrian Delcourt and The Dilly Club, the new offshoot of locally loved Bon Vivants Bar & Café.

Festival attendees will spend five days in culinary bliss – set to the backdrop of Atlantis' renowned paradise location, with five miles of white sand beaches, crystal blue waters and #BahamasAtHeart hospitality. Culinary event programming includes:

Taste of Paradise – The festival's key tasting event with JJ Johnson, Alon Shaya , Andrew Zimmern and other celebrity chefs.

Celebrity Chef Wine Lunches and Dinners – Alex Guarnaschelli , Aarón Sánchez, Michael White and Andrew Zimmern will each host a memorable in-restaurant dining experience featuring their recipes paired with signature wines.

Ice Cream Social – A family-friendly, sweets-filled afternoon with Duff Goldman and the resort's resident pastry and dessert chefs.

Jerk Jam – A signature event celebrating Jerk, the iconic Caribbean flavor, hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli and JJ Johnson with a special performance by Grammy® Award-winning and Golden Globe-nominated rapper Wyclef Jean .

Sparkles At Sunset – An elegant Champagne tasting in the famous Bridge Suite of The Royal Tower.

Sugar & Spice – A late-night event at The Cove Pool hosted by pastry chef Duff Goldman with over-the-top desserts and music from DJ Kim Lee (from Netflix's Bling Empire ).

Tacos and Cocktails – A taco and tequila fiesta with Aarón Sánchez and festival mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim .

The complete line-up of festival events, live entertainment and appearances can be found online at npiwff.org or atlantisbahamas.com . Tickets are available for purchase now. Follow @NPIWFF and @AtlantisBahamas for the most up-to-date festival details.

In 2023, Atlantis Paradise Island is rolling out bold multimillion-dollar renovations and exciting new partnerships throughout the resort – from a complete renovation of The Royal Towers to a reimagined Atlantis Casino and much more. The resort's 25th anniversary launches a new chapter for the celebrated destination, ensuring travelers will continue to experience the best at Atlantis Paradise Island, with stunning accommodations, innovative cuisine and extraordinary experiences.

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Atlantis Paradise Island, a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, is a dynamic destination celebrating its 25th anniversary with bold multimillion-dollar renovations, exciting new partnerships, and reimagined guest experiences. Bahamian culture and the spirit of its beloved team members are the heart and soul of this iconic legendary resort. Atlantis' immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of the Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Home to Aquaventure, one of the world's largest waterparks, the 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides features 14 pools and five miles of white sand beaches. Atlantis is also home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, with over 65,000 aquatic animals from 250 species making their home in natural ocean-fed lagoons and habitats, including Dolphin Cay, the unparalleled marine animal conservation and education center created to provide guests with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature's most friendly mammals.

Atlantis has five unique lodging options: the grand, iconic newly renovated towers of The Royal, the family-friendly ambiance at The Coral, water-side villas at Harborside Resort, all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove and residential-style living at The Reef.

Guests can choose from an impressive collection of over 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges with celebrity chef culinary masterpieces, including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa and Paranza by Michael White. With its unrivaled meeting and convention space and the well-appointed Atlantis Marina overlooking Marina Village, the Atlantis experiences are endless and unique to each traveler. Additional resort amenities include the tranquil Mandara Spa, a newly opened tennis and pickleball center, indoor and outdoor regulation basketball courts, a 500-seat movie theater, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, a gaming arcade, CRUSH, a teen nightclub, Jokers' Wild comedy club, an award-winning 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, the renowned Atlantis Casino, and an array of luxury and boutique duty-free shopping.

For more information and reservations, please visit atlantisbahamas.com .

About Atlantis Blue Project Foundation:

Founded in 2005, Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout the Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas. The Foundation fosters the preservation and conservation of coral reefs, sea turtles, sharks, manatees, cetaceans, and their Bahamian ecosystems, through scientific research, education, and community outreach.

For more information about Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, please visit blueprojectatlantis.org.

Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, Presented by Atlantis (PRNewswire)

