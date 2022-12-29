Holiday Festivity Abounds at Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The magic of the holidays was in full effect all month at Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care in Macon, Georgia. Residents engaged in creative art workshops, sampled their favorite sweet treats, celebrated the eight days of Hannukah, and delighted in the twinkling of Christmas trees decking the halls of their luxury senior living community.

Residents of Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care enjoy a full month of holiday festivities ranging from a Festival of Trees competition to the showing of 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas.' (PRNewswire)

For the celebration of Hannukah, residents gathered for the lighting of the Menorah each night and Executive Chef Michael Falduti prepared potato latkes, matzo ball soup and specialty desserts.

In the days leading up to Christmas, residents created festive Christmas ornaments and enjoyed a showing of 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' with a special visit from The Grinch himself. Even Santa and Mrs. Claus popped in with their 'reindeer-in-training' who enjoyed ear scratches and belly rubs.

Thanks to the participation of numerous community partners, Watercrest Macon was transformed into a winter wonderland with sparkling Christmas trees lighting the hallways throughout the community. The Festival of Trees boasted a variety of different themed trees for residents to judge. The first place ribbon was awarded to 'Traditional Christmas' by ProMedica Hospice, the second place award to 'Blue Christmas' by Hospice Care Options and the third place to 'Ice Skaters' by Home Instead.

"Our residents, family, friends and associates celebrated this holiday season as one large, extended family," says Tammie Loveless, Resident Lifestyle Director at Watercrest Macon. "The magic and spirit of the season could be seen in the faces of our residents as they engaged in each of the unique events."

Celebrating the holidays with traditional sights, sounds, and smells from twinkling Christmas trees to warmly-baked sugar cookies is all part of Watercrest Senior Living's signature programming. Honoring treasured memories and beloved holidays instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Watercrest Macon is a signature Watercrest product comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge. The community's Southern style exterior gathering spaces, outdoor putting green, and gardening stations offer opportunities for social engagement and resident activity amongst the lushly landscaped grounds and illuminated walking paths. Additionally, residents enjoy the coveted Spa W offering world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, and state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Watercrest Macon is ideally located at 111 Providence Boulevard in Macon, Georgia near high-end residential, plentiful retail and dining establishments, as well as diverse cultural and entertainment venues. For information, contact the community at 478-400-7043.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

www.watercrestseniorliving.com (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group