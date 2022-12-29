Grocery Outlet Bargain Market selects David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD., Windsor Park Shopping Center for new Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania location.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Windsor Park Shopping Center is a community-based retail center with 110,000 square feet of space where Grocery Outlet Bargain Market held their recent grand opening for the residents of Mechanicsburg and Lower Allen Township this December at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road, Mechanicsburg, PA.

Grocery Outlet Bargin Market located in Windsor Park Shopping Center, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (PRNewswire)

The retailer appeals to customer needs by providing popular brands at more than attractive discount prices. The Grocery Outlet has been in business since 1946 when founder, Jim Read opened his very first store, selling military surplus at deep discount prices. Today, there are over 400 store locations across the nation and more than 1.5 million shoppers hitting the aisles each week.

With shelves stocked to include everything from fresh meat and produce to natural, organic, specialty and healthy items, the brand is well known as the nation's largest extreme value grocery store. Every store location is independently owned and operated by local families across various states including California, Idaho, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, Maryland and Washington, delivering personalized customer experiences to each of the local communities they serve. In addition to discounted name brand, high quality groceries, store locations also offer gifts, toys, household items, health and beauty care, general merchandise products and beer and wine.

"We are so thrilled to bring a Grocery Outlet location to the Mechanicsburg community and provide big savings on high quality groceries," said Eric Lindberg, CEO at Grocery Outlet, Inc. "Windsor Park Shopping Center is the ideal location for us as it's centrally located with high traffic among a strong, growing residential population who will benefit from the deeply-discounted convenience shopping we offer."

"Grocery Outlet is the perfect anchor Tenant that will serve Mechanicsburg and the surrounding area for many years to come. We are ecstatic that they have chosen the Windsor Park Shopping Center," stated Ken Bernstein, Senior Vice President of Retail Leasing at David S. Brown Enterprises.

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

David S. Brown, a full-service real estate company founded in 1933, is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD. For additional information, please visit www.davidsbrown.com .

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet, an extreme-value grocery retailer based in Emeryville, California, offers customers significant savings on brand-name products. The company has more than 400 locations throughout California, Idaho, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Stores are owned by Independent Operators based in the communities they serve.

Grocery Outlet offers a full range of products, including fresh produce, meat, deli, and dairy, along with a wide assortment of natural and organic choices. Grocery Outlet also carries a large selection of beer and wine, health and beauty care, and seasonal items. A third-generation, family-led company founded in 1946, Grocery Outlet provides local customers an exciting place to find WOW deals on name brands they trust. For more information about Grocery Outlet, please visit www.GroceryOutlet.com.

David S. Brown Enterprises, Ltd. (PRNewswire)

