Dr. Dominik Chrzan has joined with Castle Connolly to offer South Florida a new level of comprehensive primary care services and preventive medicine, medprevent premier

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC (CCPHP), a leader in redefining primary care, is pleased to announce the medprevent premier concierge medicine program, its collaboration with primary care and preventive medicine specialist Dr. Dominik Chrzan.

Dr. Chrzan is collaborating with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners to deliver a new concierge (membership model) medical program, medprevent premier. (PRNewswire)

A focus on prevention and wellness

Dr. Chrzan is known for providing a wide range of medical services with an emphasis on individualized care and wellness. Joining with CCPHP to create a concierge medical program will enable him to strengthen his connections with his patients while also focusing on prevention and health optimization. Through medprevent premier patients will experience the advantages of a high-touch care model coupled with Dr. Chrzan's personalized attention.

The medprevent premier membership program

The membership model of care allows physicians like Dr. Chrzan to schedule increased time for patients while remaining active in the research and clinical trials that contribute to his efficacy as a doctor. "Medicine is moving forward at an astonishing rate. By being involved in medical research, I stay up to date with rapid advancements in medical management of many chronic conditions and can offer my patients some of the newest and best therapeutics that may not otherwise be available to them."

Members of medprevent premier have additional perks, including direct communication to Dr. Chrzan with 24/7 connectivity, a customized telehealth app, convenient same/next day appointments with limited to no wait times regardless of medical necessity, and CCPHP's powerful SENS Solution® Wellness Program which focuses on Sleep, Exercise, Nutrition, and Stress Management.

Through his partnership with CCPHP, Dr. Chrzan also has access to Castle Connolly's Top Doctor® Network of nearly 60,000 top recognized physicians nationwide.

About Dr. Chrzan

Dr. Chrzan is board-certified in family medicine and is also a sub-investigator for clinical trials, concentrating on research related to heart disease, diabetes, fatty liver, and obesity. He received his medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, with training in New York and Texas. Dr. Chrzan completed his family medicine residency in 2013 at the Wayne State University-affiliated Pontiac General Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan, becoming chief resident his third year. He has also participated in medical humanitarian missions in Haiti and Central America.

In 2013, Dr. Chrzan moved to South Florida to pursue a career in primary care medicine and in 2015 started medprevent to focus on personalized primary care and preventive medicine.

To learn more about Dr. Chrzan's concierge program, medprevent premier,

About CCPHP

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners works with exceptional physicians to create and support concierge (membership-based) healthcare programs that enable an optimal practice environment that supports and enhances the physician-patient relationship. Member-patients pay an affordable fee for a wide array of enhancements that provide a more convenient, comprehensive, collaborative, and personalized approach to maintaining their health and well-being. For more information, go to ccphp.net.

