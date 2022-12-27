Koya Medical Announces the Addition of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Maldonado to Their Executive Leadership Team

Dr. Maldonado joins Koya as Chief Medical Officer and member of the Medical Advisory Board

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koya Medical, a healthcare company on a mission to transform lymphatic and venous care through a comprehensive suite of innovative, people-centric platforms, today announced the addition of Dr. Thomas Maldonado as Chief Medical Officer. The addition of Dr. Maldonado further strengthens Koya Medical's clinical advisory board, led by Stanley Rockson, M.D., cardiologist and professor in the Falk Cardiovascular Research Center at Stanford University School of Medicine.

Thomas Maldonado, M.D. has been one of New York City's top vascular surgeons in one of the nation's premier academic medical centers for over two decades. He is regularly featured as Top Doctor by Castle Connolly and has served as president of numerous national and regional vascular societies. Dr. Maldonado, who is devoted to unrivaled patient care and research, states that he is "honored to serve as Chief Medical Officer for Koya Medical and looks forward to continuing to advance the Dayspring to help even more people with lymphedema and venous diseases maintain mobility while receiving effective compression treatment."

Dr. Maldonado, Professor of Surgery, is a prolific researcher and academician with over 150 publications in the field of vascular surgery and serves as editor-in-chief for the journal, Vascular and Endovascular Surgery. Additionally, Dr. Maldonado is an innovator in minimally invasive endovascular therapy. He is nationally and internationally recognized for his surgical skill as well as his commitment to education and advancing patient care.

Dayspring is the first and only non-pneumatic active dynamic compression treatment designed for patient mobility and cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat lymphedema and chronic venous conditions.

About Lymphedema

An estimated 20 million Americans live with lymphedema, a progressive, incurable condition where a buildup of protein rich fluid causes painful swelling in the arm, leg, and/or other regions of the body. For most, lymphedema requires lifelong maintenance and various levels of therapy to control swelling and pain. Lymphedema is commonly caused by cancer—such as breast cancer, uterine cancer, prostate cancer, vulvar cancer, ovarian cancer, lymphoma, melanoma and cancers of the head and neck—and its treatment due to damage of the lymph system from the tumor itself, radiation treatment or the surgical impairment of lymph nodes.1

About the Dayspring® System

The Dayspring system is the first wearable and mobility-enabled active compression system designed with real life in mind. It is the first compression treatment option designed to enable movement, mobility, and personalized care that is unavailable with existing traditional pneumatic compression. The Dayspring system includes a low-profile active garment made of soft, breathable mesh using Koya's proprietary Flexframe® technology; a smart, rechargeable, hand-held controller that can be worn on a lanyard; and a mobile app that allows users or their clinicians to track therapy and customize treatment options.

Dayspring is FDA 510(k) cleared to treat lymphedema, primary lymphedema, post mastectomy edema, edema following trauma and sports injuries, post immobilization edema, venous insufficiency, venous stasis ulcers, or arterial and diabetic leg ulcers, lipedema and phlebolymphedema and other similar conditions that impact lymphatic flow in the upper and lower extremities. Dayspring is also indicated to reduce wound healing time and treatment and assist in healing stasis dermatitis.

About Koya Medical

Koya Medical is a transformative healthcare company developing breakthrough treatments for lymphedema and venous diseases to increase movement, mobility, and personalized care that is unavailable with traditional compression therapy. The privately held company was founded in 2018 with the mission to transform lymphatic and vein care through innovative patient-centric platforms. For company or product inquiry, contact info@koyamedical.com. Follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/koyamedical/ .

Reference:

1. What is lymphedema? American Cancer Society. https://www.cancer.org/treatment/treatments-and-side-effects/physical-side-effects/lymphedema/what-is-lymphedema.html. Accessed September 26, 2022.

