InventHelp Inventor Develops New Pet Spraying & Grooming Tool (CCT-4751)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an efficient tool for deep cleaning and grooming of pet fur," said an inventor, from Centerburg, Ohio, "so I invented the IMPROVED GROOMING TOOL. My design would provide improved water delivery and grooming capabilities for the owner and enhanced comfort for the pet."

The invention provides a multi-functioning pet spraying and grooming tool. In doing so, it enables the user to wash and brush a pet's fur. As a result, it enhances cleanliness, comfort and convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners and groomers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4751, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

