ANEW MEDICAL Receives Notification of Issuance of Alzheimer's Gene Therapy Patent and Claims by the European Patent Organization (EPO)

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANEW MEDICAL, INC., a technology and medical product holding company (OTC: LEAS) ("ANEW'' or the "Company") received notification by the EPO of its intention to grant a patent titled "Secreted Splicing Variant of Mammalian Klotho as a Medicament for Cognition and Behaviour Impairments" to Universitat Autonomous De Barcelona (UAB) and Institucio Catalana De Recerca Estudis Avancats (ICREA) of Barcelona, Spain. The technology was licensed on an exclusive worldwide basis in 2022 from UAB and ICREA by ANEW MEDICAL.

The patent provides 20 years of patent protection for several ANEW medical product candidates from competition in diseases such as Alzheimer's diseases, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's diseases, Lou Gehrig's disease ("ALS"), Dementia with Lewy bodies, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Ataxia telangiectasia, post-stroke dementia, post-trauma dementia, senile dementia, and craniocerebral trauma.

"The Company's proprietary secreted α-Klotho protein and lead gene therapy construct exhibits robust and prolonged bioactivity in several animal models of Alzheimer's disease and the results support the development of this new approach to treat cognitive impairment and other age-related diseases" stated Dr. Joseph Sinkule, the CEO and Founder of ANEW.

About ANEW MEDICAL, INC. - ANEW MEDICAL (OTC: LEAS) is a technology and medical product holding company focused on the development of therapeutics and diagnostics for a broad range of life-threatening disease indications. The Company has offices in the US and in Spain.

