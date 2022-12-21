INTERNATIONAL POWER COUPLE FEDERICO BERNARDESCHI AND VERONICA CIARDI LATEST LUMINARIES TO GRACE COVER OF AWARD-WINNING DOLCE MAGAZINE

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - In the latest coup for Dolce Media Group, named winner of the Top 50 Best Luxury Media in the World for 2022, international superstar power couple, Italian footballer Federico Bernardeschi and his wife, actress and model Veronica Ciardi, who will grace the cover of Dolce magazine's December 2022/January 2023 issue, just released with a world-exclusive interview and photo shoot.

Bernardeschi, formerly with powerhouse soccer team Juventus and who scored a critical goal for Italy as they defeated England in the 2020 Euro Championship, is the subject of an intimate and revealing portrait to celebrate his new status as a fan favourite since joining Major League Soccer's Toronto FC. He and his wife, Veronica Ciardi, herself a star on Italian television, allowed Dolce a behind-the-scenes look at their lives with their young daughters Deva and Lena as they settled into their new home in Toronto.

Bernardeschi and Ciardi become the latest international luminaries to grace the cover of Dolce Magazine, joining other superstars such as Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, singer Nicky Jam, actor Joe Manganiello, music producer DJ Khaled and legendary primatologist and advocate Jane Goodall.

A leader in the global luxury-media category, Dolce Media Group, founded by siblings Michelle Zerillo-Sosa and Fernando Zerillo, is celebrating its 26th anniversary in 2022 and was recognized this year as one of the world's Top 50 Best Luxury Media in the World by the prestigious New York-based Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

Dolce Media Group's flagship brand, the international award-winning Dolce magazine, is one of the most notable success stories in Canadian publishing history, reaching more than 900,000 affluent readers annually across Canada. Dolce is also available at private airports lounges across Canada and the United States as well as to more than 100 million digital consumers online, bringing the finest in international architecture, fashion, automotive, real estate and the beauty of the sweet life — la dolce vita — to its committed readership.

