Golden State Dermatology Expands Their Network in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology (GSD) is pleased to announce a new partnership with the dermatology practice of Emil Tanghetti, MD located in Sacramento, CA. The new partnership expands GSD's network to 28 practices across the San Francisco Bay and California's Central Valley and Sacramento Valley.

The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery was established in 1981 by Emil A. Tanghetti, M.D. as a practice solely devoted to diseases and surgery of the skin. As his practice has expanded over the past four decades, so has the range of services. Dr. Tanghetti and his team of staff includes aesthetic nurse Amanda Knox and esthetician Rahnie Wood to assure your procedures are performed and supervised by qualified medical personnel.

The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery was one of the first centers to introduce lasers into an office-based practice in 1994. With over 50 types of lasers, our providers treat vascular lesions, wrinkles, unwanted hair, sun damage, remove tattoos and more.

The clinic team is committed to ongoing clinical research to provide state-of-the-art treatment and Dr. Tanghetti has published over 200 articles based on studies that we have conducted with lasers as well as medications. In addition to laser surgery, Dr. Tanghetti's research interests include psoriasis, photo aging and acne vulgaris. Dr. Tanghetti also serves as Associate Editor for the journal Lasers in Surgery and Medicine. For over 20 years, Dr. Tanghetti and team have participated in the removal of unwanted gang-related tattoos for the California Division of Juvenile Justice. Dr. Tanghetti has been honored with the "Heroes in Healthcare" award for his community service for this tattoo removal program.

The clinic is located at 5601 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95819, near California State University, Sacramento.

"Our partnership with Golden State Dermatology will afford us more time to focus on patient care and continue to pursue cutting edge treatments, both medical and cosmetic, in the field of dermatology. I also gain new professional colleagues, many of whom I've known and respected for years, along with GSD's administrative support," shared Dr. Tanghetti.

GSD offers 24 convenient locations throughout the Bay Area and Central Valley and accepts most forms of insurance. "We're proud to support our clinicians to provide the highest-quality, patient-centered care possible. We will continue to seek and add the most talented providers in California and beyond to our team," says Dr. Ed Becker, founder of Golden State Dermatology.

To learn more about Golden State Dermatology, and its partnership with The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery, please visit GoldenStateDermatology.com

About Golden State Dermatology

In the midst of health care consolidation, Golden State Dermatology (GSD) was founded to maintain a relatively independent model of practice. GSD is physician-owned and led and is rapidly growing with over 60 providers in the San Francisco Bay Area and California's Central Valley. GSD is led by a team of board-certified dermatologists with a mission to deliver the highest quality care and a great patient, provider, and staff experience. GSD's services include dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, pathology, and plastic surgery in state-of-the-art medical facilities.

GSD is actively looking to partner with leading dermatology clinics and dermatologists to further its vision to become the leading network of comprehensive dermatology services in the Western US. For more information about our partnership opportunities, please contact Daniel Koob, Chief Development Officer, at dkoob@gsdermca.com or visit goldenstatedermatology.com/partnership-opportunities.

