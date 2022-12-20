project44 Named Top Leader in G2 Winter 2023 Grid Report, Earning Top Rank Again in Market Presence and Customer Satisfaction

project44 rated first as "Easiest to Use" Supply Chain Visibility Software by users

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that it was named the #1 leader in the G2 Winter 2023 Grid Report for Supply Chain Visibility Software, a distinction the company earned in the G2 Fall, Summer and Spring 2022 Grid Reports earlier this year. project44 was the highest-ranked vendor in market presence and customer satisfaction with a G2 score of 94 out of a possible score of 100 based on reviews from the user community and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

A total of 13 companies qualified for winter report placement on the grid and earned scores based on user data collected on the G2 site. To qualify for a spot on the grid, products must receive at least 10 reviews or ratings that are used to calculate customer satisfaction scores. The market presence placement on the grid is determined by market share, seller size and social impact. project44 outpaced competitors on all metrics, including data from G2's site as well as data across social networks and online resources that drive company momentum.

G2 users highly ranked project44 on a number of features, including dispatch and tender, invoice, flows and ease of use. project44's recent rollout of Movement by project44™ is already making an impact among customers providing shippers, carriers and logistics professionals of all sizes new ways to gain visibility into their supply chains.

project44 has over 300 reviews on G2's site currently, with feedback from 252 verified users who gave the company 5-star ratings that highlight project44's supply chain visibility, ocean and last mile delivery features. Real user review excerpts include:

"The integration works seamlessly with our TMS system. It is so easy to setup new carriers too!"- Ryan S., LTL Manager

"project44 has helped our clients obtain complete visibility of their ocean containers. We love the GUI. It is super easy to use, customizable and intuitive. Onboarding new clients is a simple process, and the tech team has been super helpful with our integration. The tile dashboards have been handy for drilling into port data and quickly prioritizing containers that need action." - Guiliano M., Supply Chain Analyst

"A product that's ahead of its time. [project44] provides visibility to an industry that doesn't have it." - Kyle I., President

The top ranking in G2's Winter 2023 Grid Report for Supply Chain Visibility Software is the most recent achievement for project44, which is growing rapidly, outpacing competitors and redefining supply chain visibility with its latest innovation, Movement by project44TM. Other recent accomplishments include project44 being named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility and #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023.

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,200 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, a six-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

