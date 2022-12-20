Available through VW.com, Future's EV calculator produces personalized impact reports and rewards consumers for going electric

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Future, the climate-focused fintech company, announces a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Volkswagen of America to provide consumers with a free and readily accessible calculator developed by Future to measure the carbon impact of driving. Future's innovative Electric Vehicle Calculator, linked to at vw.com , can assess how many tons of carbon emissions drivers will save while driving when making the switch from a gas-powered car to the all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 SUV. Powered by Future, this is the first time an automotive company is offering drivers a simple way to learn about the impact of switching to electric, with a personalized estimate for each buyer.

Future launches novel electric vehicle calculator to measure the climate impact of driving (PRNewswire)

Future is a fintech company working to democratize climate-smart living and make low-carbon products and services more readily accessible for families and individuals across America. The company created its novel Electric Vehicle Calculator to be free to use and easy to access.

Those curious to understand their personal impact can simply enter their license plate into the calculator, and Future leverages its proprietary Carbon API to produce a customized impact report within seconds. In addition to calculating carbon emissions, the results will factor in how dirty – or clean – the electricity is in the state where the car will be charged. A typical gas-powered car in the U.S. emits about 4.6 tons of carbon dioxide per year, which is the equivalent of the weight of one elephant. By making the switch to electric, drivers can often save three tons or more of CO₂ a year. That climate impact is roughly equivalent to planting a forest of 500 trees.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Volkswagen to educate drivers as to how they can reduce their carbon emissions when driving," said Future Co-Founder and CEO Jean-Louis Warnholz. "Consumers are looking for simple and rewarding ways to do right by our planet, and Future is building products that help do just that."

This collaboration will help highlight the impact of the daily choices that consumers can make to live more sustainably.

About Future

Future is building a payments and rewards ecosystem for the low-carbon economy, inspiring the shift to low-carbon products and services with outsized financial incentives. Future pays consumers to reduce their carbon footprint. Future launched the FutureCard Visa Debit Card, initially with 5% cash back for climate-friendly purchases and a proprietary FutureScore to track individual impact on the climate and get personalized recommendations to earn more cash and emit less carbon. To learn more about Future, visit future.green .

Press Contacts:

Melody Serafino | Future: future@thenumber29.com

Future Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Future