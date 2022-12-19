Cigna Named Corporate Sustainability Leader by Dow Jones for Sixth Consecutive Year

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Corporation, a global health service company, has been named an industry leader in corporate sustainability for the sixth consecutive year on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), the most prestigious honor for corporate responsibility and sustainability performances. This honor also earns inclusion on both the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America).

"We're proud to be a mission-driven company – devoted to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve," said Kari Stevens, senior vice president, chief counsel, and corporate secretary at Cigna. "This honor acknowledges the work we've done, and we are proud to be named as a leader in corporate sustainability. As we look ahead, we'll continue to lead with innovation and do our part to make the world a better place."

Cigna's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) framework reflects the company's commitments and societal impact focusing on four key pillars – healthy environment, healthy society, healthy workforce, and healthy company. Cigna's efforts to build powerful connections and inclusive business practices help improve health and well-being and contribute to a thriving society. Among others, these actions include:

Healthy Society: To better address health equity, we launched our To better address health equity, we launched our preterm birth pilot to help reduce the disparities Black and Hispanic women and infants face in maternal and child health care. We also doubled the number of customers screened for social determinants of health, or non-medical barriers to health care, such as food, transportation and housing. These screenings allow us to better understand our customers' needs and connect them with support.

Healthy Workforce: In 2021, we expanded our caregiver leave program, which allows up to four weeks of paid leave to enable employees to care for a family member with a serious health condition, to include care for grandparents and grandchildren in addition to children, spouses and parents. This program will be expanded to eight weeks in 2023.

Healthy Company: We remain on track to achieve $1 billion in annual diverse supplier spend by 2025, and in 2021, this work supported 3,350 jobs with small and diverse suppliers and $195 million in earnings through those jobs. Cigna was also recognized with the We remain on track to achievein annual diverse supplier spend by 2025, and in 2021, this work supported 3,350 jobs with small and diverse suppliers andin earnings through those jobs. Cigna was also recognized with the Forefront 50 honor , which acknowledges companies who are leading the way to create greater economic access and equity for systematically excluded entrepreneurs of color.

Healthy Environment: Cigna joined the global RE100 pledge to transition to 100% renewable electricity usage by 2030, which will help the company continue to make progress against its operational sustainability target of reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 from a 2019 baseline.

The DJSI, including the DJSI World, were launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family is comprised of global, regional, and country benchmarks.

