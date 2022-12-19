ANNE DEETER GALLAHER NAMED TO CITY AND STATE PA'S POWER OF DIVERSITY: WOMEN 100

CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anne Deeter Gallaher, Owner/CEO of Deeter Gallaher Group LLC, a public relations, marketing, and digital media firm headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, has been named to City & State PA's Power of Diversity: Women 100, a list of the Keystone State's most influential female leaders.

"It's an honor to be in the company of these extraordinary women," says Deeter Gallaher. "One of my favorite business principles is 'If your ship doesn't come in, swim to it.' Based on my own journey to entrepreneurship, I co-wrote Women in High Gear and am passionate about helping younger women and on-rampers discover and reach their 'high gear' through mentoring, sponsoring, and service. I'm also blessed to work with some of the most influential and inspiring Pennsylvania clients in grocery, media, management consulting, DEI, and banking who are leading with creativity, courage, and compassion."

Deeter Gallaher founded the Deeter Gallaher Group in 2000 and uses powerful language and fresh thinking to deliver award-winning PR, executive positioning, marketing, and M&A campaigns. The team has secured coverage for their clients in The Wall Street Journal, industry, state, and regional media, and has created event experiences to connect companies and brands with their consumers.

The Grit & Gravitas Podcast is Deeter Gallaher's passion project to help shorten the learning curves of businesswomen. Along with co-host Anne Carnathan, President of Universal Media Inc., Deeter Gallaher has delivered 45 and counting studio sessions of #businessvitamins with inspiring businesswomen such as ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee.

As chair of The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region Advisory Board, Deeter Gallaher leads the organization's 30-member board and develops world-class fundraising events to sustain service to 40,000 people in 44 zip codes throughout central Pennsylvania.

"The women recognized on City & State's Power of Diversity: Women 100 are a select group of female leaders from across the state who have overcome obstacles, broken barriers, and achieved greatness in their respective lines of work. They include public servants, business executives, nonprofit leaders, advocates, academics, and others who meet at the intersection of politics and public policy," says Jenny DeHuff, Editor-in-Chief of City & State Pennsylvania.

"Anne is a consummate professional brimming with contagious energy, and it's been my privilege to benefit from her mentorship for the past 20 years," says Marisa Corser, Communications Strategist for Deeter Gallaher Group. "With every strategy she creates and word she writes, Anne seeks the ultimate good for our clients and our community. She doesn't simply talk about what needs to be done—she makes it happen. If you want to become a stronger leader, a better writer, or a more inspiring speaker, there is no higher standard for women in business than Anne Deeter Gallaher."

ABOUT DEETER GALLAHER GROUP LLC

The Deeter Gallaher Group is an award-winning public relations, marketing, and digital media firm headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, and with an office in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 2000, the firm's mission is to increase clients' business success through effective, influential, and powerful marketing and communication strategies. With an emphasis on Powerful language. Smart marketing.®, the company propels businesses and organizations to earn greater market share, make good news, and influence more buyers. Visit DeeterGallaherGroup.com for a full list of services.

