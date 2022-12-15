Teachers Pay Teachers Changes Name to TPT

Rebrand reflects the company's ongoing evolution as the go-to platform for educator expertise, resources and support

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers Pay Teachers, the education platform with the world's largest catalog of educator-created learning content and tools for interactive digital instruction, today announced it has officially rebranded with a new name, TPT, along with a new visual identity and logo.

Since its founding, TPT provides a marketplace for teachers to share educational resources with one another. Building off the success of the marketplace, used by more than 7.5 million educators worldwide, TPT's latest offerings aim to further support teachers in an ever-changing education landscape.

"A lot has changed in education since our founding in 2006. What hasn't changed is our commitment to helping educators learn from each other through TPT," said Joe Holland, CEO of TPT. "We're excited with today's updates to continue on this mission and support millions of educators now and in the years to come."

In January 2020, TPT launched TPT School Access, a subscription offering, which has since been adopted by schools in every U.S. state. Through TPT School Access, districts and schools are providing teachers access to quality content they need to complement core curriculum, engage students, and differentiate lessons. In addition to TPT's comprehensive library of standards-aligned resources, TPT School Access also includes Easel by TPT, a research-based interactive learning tool for digital-first instruction. Easel allows teachers to differentiate activities, enhance in-class instruction, and encourage student engagement through sorting activities, puzzles, and more. Teachers can also provide instant feedback and view real-time student progress on assignments, a critical feature for supporting student achievement and addressing learning loss.

The company drew inspiration for its name change from the millions of educators who have affectionately referred to the platform as TPT for years. To learn more about TPT's rebrand, click here , and to download TPT's new logo, click here .

