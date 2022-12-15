Greenway Health Launches Greenway Engagement Model to Amplify Client Partnerships and Align Client Goals with Technology Solutions

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading provider of health information technology services, launched its new client engagement program, the Greenway Engagement Model (GEM), designed to strengthen Greenway's trusted advisor relationship with clients and support a more successful healthcare technology journey for Greenway clients through intentional interaction and strategic support.

Focused on creating an upleveled experience not yet seen in the healthcare IT industry, the GEM program provides a dedicated client support team and creates a client feedback program aimed at improving the user experience, creating better patient outcomes, reducing clinician burnout and advancing technology that best serves healthcare providers.

As one of the most integrated customer engagement programs ever launched by Greenway Health, clients will receive value-added services such as clinical and revenue cycle assessments with optimization suggestions, and benchmarking and tracking of client specific KPIs (key performance indicators) to help their practice grow. Additionally, each client will receive streamlined engagement from their Greenway team including executive or senior leader sponsorship to supply a world-class experience.

"Greenway believes in continually bringing trust, loyalty, and expertise to our clients, and that requires a customized engagement model that establishes an easy-to-use platform for our clients to share their experiences and gain hands-on support," said Tiffani Misencik, Chief Revenue Officer, at Greenway Health. "The overall goal for GEM is to ensure our clients have a rewarding healthcare technology partnership with Greenway so they can get back to what they do best – serving patients."

To learn more about the Greenway Engagement Model, visit: https://www.greenwayhealth.com/greenway-engagement-model

About Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with more than 55,000 providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com , call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

