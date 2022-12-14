HARD ROCK CAFE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHEQ AND THE MIAMI DOLPHINS LAUNCHES A CHRISTMAS DAY SOCIAL GIFTING EVENT

Experience a Dolphins game like never before, using the CHEQ app and featuring a redeemable surprise gift from Hard Rock Cafe

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEQ , the first mobile payment platform for the restaurant and hospitality industry to enable social purchasing and gifting, is partnering with Hard Rock Cafe on Christmas Day to provide fans with the chance to experience the new app. Attendees of the Dolphins game on December 25th, are invited to transact using the CHEQ app for mobile ordering or a CHEQ express kiosk at select CHEQ & Pepsi Food Zone locations, and will receive a text message with a gift for a redeemable "Messi Burger Champions Edition" at Hard Rock Cafe Bayside & Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood, FL located inside the Guitar Hotel.

CHEQ and Hard Rock Bring Cheer at Dolphins Game this Holiday Season

Launching in South Florida in January 2023, CHEQ is the world's first on-premise social marketplace, enhancing users' experiences at restaurants, bars, resorts, and stadiums by using innovative technology. The app allows users to experience a variety of benefits such as ordering ahead and skipping the line at a venue; or for mobile ordering and remote gifting, allowing users to pay for and send food and drinks directly to their friends' tables in real time from anywhere in the world. Currently the mobile payments partner for many top restaurants and sports teams, including the Miami Dolphins. CHEQ plans on expanding their partnerships in the new year.

WHEN:

Sunday, December 25th

1:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Hard Rock Stadium

347 Don Shula Dr, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

About CHEQ

CHEQ, is the first mobile payments platform for the restaurant and hospitality industry to enable social purchasing and gifting, allowing users to pay for and send drinks to one another for on-premise consumption. CHEQ allows friends to send food and drinks to each other in real time from anywhere in the world. It connects consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by any restaurant, café, bar, or stadium to make transactions fun, easy, and worry- free. To learn more about CHEQ visit www.cheqplease.com or follow us on instagram, @CheqPlease

About Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium is a global entertainment destination and cultural curator of world-class events. The best-in-class venue is a home to the Miami Dolphins, University of Miami football team, Orange Bowl, Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami Open, major concerts, championship boxing and international soccer. For more information, visit hardrockstadium.com.

Media Contact:

Carma Connected

cheq@carmaconnected.com

305-438-9200

