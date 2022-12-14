Congresswoman Julia Brownley Flies with Skyryse's Flight Automation Technology

The Ventura and LA County Congresswoman calls Skyryse's technology "intuitive, exciting"

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyryse , a transportation company building the future of general aviation, recently hosted U.S. House Representative Julia Brownley, to demonstrate its flight automation technology. Brownley represents California's 26th congressional district—which encompasses most of Ventura County and a portion of Los Angeles County and sits on the Aviation Subcommittee of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. She has been a steadfast champion of strengthening local transportation infrastructure, reducing traffic, and improving air travel.

Skyryse (PRNewswire)

"Having a computer that knows exactly how to fly just completely enhances aviation to a level that we've never seen before," said Brownley.

To see a video of Rep. Brownley's flight, follow this link .

Skyryse's mission is to transform safety in the general aviation segment for all pilots with its flagship technology, FlightOS . The technology removes the complex controls in a typical cockpit, reducing many of the complexities of flying, and is designed to safely manage the aircraft through emergencies and almost all weather conditions. FlightOS leverages fly-by-wire hardware and software that automates most actions, increases interoperability across aircraft, and automatically keeps pilots within a safe flight envelope so they can fly without worry. Representative Brownley, who is not a trained pilot, was able to learn how to use Skyryse's technology in mere minutes.

"Rep. Brownley sees the same aviation future that we do: one where the pilot is still in charge, but technology makes flying significantly easier and safer," said Mark Groden, Founder, and CEO of Skyryse. "It was thrilling to watch her using FlightOS as we get closer to bringing this game-changing technology to aircraft operators of all experience levels."

Skyryse has tripled its headcount over the past year, which included hiring its first Chief Financial Officer and appointing a new Chief Operating Officer , a VP of Product and Marketing and a Head of Test Flight Operations . Skyryse has secured partnerships with many of the world's largest fixed-wing and rotorcraft original equipment manufacturers, which collectively produce over half of the world's new general aviation aircraft. Most recently, the company has partnered with Air Methods , the leading American air medical transport company, to retrofit more than 400 single-engine helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft in the Air Methods fleet with FlightOS.

ABOUT SKYRYSE

Los Angeles-based Skyryse is bringing trust, safety, and the accessibility of flight for all through FlightOS, its easy and intuitive integrated flight control system. FlightOS removes many complexities of managing an aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Skyryse has raised more than $260 million from leading investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Monashee Investment Management, ArrowMark Partners, Venrock, Eclipse Ventures, Cantos, Stanford University, and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.skyryse.com .

CONTACT: skyryse@missionnorth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skyryse