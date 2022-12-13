Unleashed Brands' Existing Franchisee Expands Portfolio, Signs 3-Unit Deal with The Little Gym

Texas Entrepreneur to expand Multi-Unit portfolio with additional platform brand

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Gym International, the world's premier enrichment and physical development center for children ages four months through 12 and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, has recently signed a new franchise agreement with existing Urban Air Adventure Park franchisee Cody Herndon to add to his franchise portfolio in Texas with the addition of three The Little Gym locations.

Herndon signed his first franchise agreement in 2015 as an owner of Urban Air in Waxahachie, Texas, which was one of the first Urban Air locations. After years of success with the park, he has become a valuable franchisee for the brand and continues to provide significant insight and leadership as an Urban Air Franchise Advisory Council member. He is also a franchisee with QSR restaurant brand Fat Tuesday in Waxahachie for the past two years.

With more than 10 years of experience in sales, Herndon was looking for an investment that would not only be financially promising, but one he felt could truly make a difference in people's lives. After meeting Michael Browning Jr., the CEO and Founder of Unleashed Brands, Herndon was first introduced to Urban Air and franchising. He was impressed by Browning's determination and genuine motivation to impact children's lives and Herndon notes that even to this day, this remains the same.

The first of his locations will be in Waxahachie set to open at the beginning of the New Year and plans to open two additional locations within the year in McKinney and Allen, Texas.

"Unleashed Brands' mission continues to be a force in the child enrichment space," said Herndon. "I am proud to be a part of a franchise that positively impacts the lives of children and communities with no intention to stop anytime soon. The Little Gym is another component of the brand's mission that I believe wholeheartedly helps parents and children become the best version of themselves which made the decision easy to expand within the portfolio."

The Little Gym teaches kids social and physical skills appropriate to each stage of childhood by creating opportunities to experience achievement and build self-confidence. At the core of the international franchise's mission is becoming the foundation of a child's development that will set them up for success. Through three-dimensional learning including physical activities, cognitive skills and social and emotional learning, the core teaching methods create opportunities for children to experience achievement and build self-confidence.

About The Little Gym International

The Little Gym International is an internationally recognized program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. The very first location was established in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a genuine love for children. The Little Gym International, Inc., headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., was formed in 1992 to franchise The Little Gym concept. Today, The Little Gym International has nearly 400 locations in over 31 countries including the U.S., Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Thailand and more. For more information, visit The Little Gym at www.TheLittleGym.com .

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.unleashedbrandsplatform.com.

