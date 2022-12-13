Sunsweet Encourages Consumers To Try Feel-Good Recipes This Holiday Season

Spread holiday cheer by incorporating ingredients like prunes and dates into your favorite holiday recipes

YUBA CITY, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, have your cake and eat it too with tasty treats made with ingredients that are nutritious and delicious. Sunsweet Growers is sharing simple ways to add flavorful, feel-good ingredients into your festive holiday celebrations with prunes and dates.

Check out three tips to help fuel your holidays below:

Use smart substitutions: Give your recipes a nutritious boost by incorporating better-for-you ingredients into your holiday dishes through smart substitutions like prune puree for added nutrients. Prune Puree can replace butter, margarine, and oil in desserts and other dishes. For one stick of butter, substitute a half cup of prune puree and half a stick of butter. Try substituting prune puree for added sugar in a 1:1 ratio in baked goods.

Shake up your recipes: Prunes and dates can also make for nutritious additions to the dishes you are already making. Plus, they can add moisture and texture to your recipe while also adding a touch of natural sweetness. The versatility of prunes and dates ensure they can be used in savory and sweet holiday dishes for a tasty and nourishing boost. Try Sausage, Apple, Cherry and Prune Stuffing, Sweet and Savory Green Beans, or DIY Date Truffles.

Curb snack cravings: It's typical to crave a bit of extra sweetness during the holidays. An easy way to satisfy these cravings while still feeling your best is by snacking on naturally sweet foods like prunes, dates or dried cherries. These treats are a quick, easy, and naturally sweet snack that can help keep you full and energized during the most wonderful time of the year.

About Sunsweet

Sunsweet Growers Inc., established in 1917, has over 100 years of experience and heritage in producing the highest quality dried fruits and juices. The Yuba City, Calif.-based cooperative of 200+ grower/members is the worldwide leader in prunes and related products. The product portfolio includes a full line of dried fruit snacks and beverages, that help people achieve their wellness goals with healthy and convenient food choices. For more on Sunsweet products, visit www.Sunsweet.com.

