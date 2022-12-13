ONUG Board Announces New Members

New appointments bring Multi-Cloud security, observability networking and financial enterprise infrastructure expertise to ONUG

HINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONUG , the voice of the Global 2000 Enterprise Cloud Community, has announced two new ONUG Board members. New appointments include Amarjeet Kaur, Observability, Event Management and Analytics at Edward Jones, and Alex Shulman-Peleg , Cybersecurity Leader, Managing Director at Ernst & Young.

ONUG - the voice of the Global 2000. (PRNewswire)

ONUG, the voice of the Global 2000 Enterprise Cloud Community, announce two new ONUG Board members.

The ONUG Board is a highly influential body that sets the tone and direction of open enterprise cloud frameworks for the industry. Board members, who are top IT executives from Global 2000 companies, set the strategic direction for the ONUG Conferences and the ONUG Collaborative, an open source producer of enterprise cloud tools. The Board supports the ONUG mission to serve as the collective voice of today's digital enterprise.

"As ONUG enters its second decade as the voice of the enterprise market, we will continue our efforts to create a Board focused on driving diversity, sustainability and community value. These two very important additions to the ONUG Board will help ONUG fulfill our mission to identify challenges and drive solutions that help today's enterprise automate, secure, connect and control their multi-cloud infrastructures," said Nick Lippis, Co-founder and Co-chair of ONUG.

Amarjeet Kaur will bring her vast knowledge in the areas of observability, infrastructure monitoring and automation to the ONUG Board. Amarjeet has an impressive career background and has been on the forefront of on-prem and cloud based observability, having built one of the most impressive observability systems for Citigroup and now with Edward Jones. As an ONUG Board member, Amarjeet will make huge contributions with her insights and understanding of large data lake infrastructure for telemetry and log capture and event analytics, which will be invaluable to ONUG's Cloud Security Notification Framework (CSNF) project as it moves into pilot and production in 2023.

Alex Shulman-Peleg, Ph.D. is a leader in Cloud security and will be bringing her industry experience in architectures, engineering and Cybersecurity to contribute to ONUG Collaborative Policy as Code and Automated Cloud Governance Working Groups. She will be driving the collaboration between Cybersecurity, Network and Cloud practitioners to holistically address the infrastructure and security challenges.

All ONUG Board members and their staffs will actively participate in the upcoming ONUG Spring conference, taking place in Dallas, Texas, May 17 and May 18, 2023. ONUG welcomes all IT industry professionals to learn more about ONUG here and to join us at the conference. Passes are available here . News media or analysts who wish to attend may register request a press pass by contacting Joann Varello

For more information on ONUG, please visit www.onug.net .

About ONUG

ONUG is the only organization composed of senior-level IT executives from the Global 2000 that represents the interests and initiatives of the Enterprise Community. Through its global event series, working groups, training academies, and webinars, ONUG plays a central role in the creation of new and improved tools to develop, manage, and secure the digital enterprise. ONUG's peer permission structure fosters the exchange of information among the world's largest organizations as they build and secure the digital economy. The ONUG Community is made up of IT leaders from Bank of America, Cigna, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, eBay, FedEx, Fidelity Investments, Gap Inc., GE, Intuit, JP Morgan Chase, Kaiser Permanente, the Lippis Report, Morgan Stanley, Pfizer, State Street Bank, TD Ameritrade, UBS, Oath, and hundreds more. For more on ONUG, go to www.onug.net or follow on Twitter @ONUG_ and LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ONUG