Nordic Nanovector ASA - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting on 3 January 2023

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA's ("Nordic Nanovector" or the "Company") largest shareholder North Energy ASA, that now holds 11,518,448 shares in the Company, has requested that the Board of Directors calls for an Extraordinary General Meeting in accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act §5-7 (2).

The Board of Directors therefore calls for an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 3 January 2023, at 16:00 hours CET at Advokatfirmaet Selmer, Tjuvholmen Allé 1, 0252 Oslo. The full notice with appendices is attached. The notice and the documents to which it refers are also available on www.nordicnanovector.com.

The following matters will be on the agenda:

Election of members to the Board of Directors

Election of members to the Nomination Committee

The Nomination Committee have not received further information on proposed members under the two items on the agenda and will expect North Energy ASA to do so in due course, and at the latest at the general meeting.

Shareholders wishing to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting, in person or by proxy, must complete and return the attendance form or power of attorney form attached to the notice to Nordea Bank Abp, Issuer Service, Postboks 1166 Sentrum, N-0107 Oslo, or by e-mail to nis@nordea.com no later than 2 January 2023, 16:00 CET. Attendance or proxies may also be registered electronically through Euronext Securities Oslo (formerly VPS) Investor Services.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, interim CEO and CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44 203 926 8535

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9819/3683722/1732631.pdf Nordic Nanovector ASA - Notice of EGM - Election of board and nomination committee (English)(11722921.1) https://mb.cision.com/Public/9819/3683722/83f2a03c1acf2723.pdf Nordic Nanovector ASA - Notice of EGM - Election of board and nomination committee norsk 11722916 1

View original content:

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector