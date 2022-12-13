The Liberty Company Elevates Claims Advocacy Services Utilizing Aclaimant's Active Risk Management Platform

The partnership combines Aclaimant's streamlined FNOL reporting with powerful analytics to support Liberty's risk management services for insureds across multiple industries

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aclaimant , the leading, proactive RMIS platform, is proud to partner with The Liberty Company , one of the fastest growing privately held brokerages, to provide their customers with superior risk management services. Aclaimant will help unlock new value for Liberty's clients by streamlining the FNOL experience using configurable workflows and powerful analytics. The Aclaimant platform alongside Liberty's value added services will provide clients with expanded access to claim data and create efficiencies throughout their businesses.

"After implementing Aclaimant in a matter of weeks, we were quickly able to empower our team to have conversations with their clients and advocate for better claim management," noted John Axel, Area President at Liberty.

With Aclaimant, Liberty can oversee client data, leverage reporting and dashboards, and use client benchmarking to uncover insights about their clients to create cost efficiencies by pinpointing cost drivers. Liberty will provide their clients added value by tracking claims, providing expertise, and advocating for their clients to obtain better insurance opportunities.

"We are incredibly excited to work with Liberty, and provide a broker solution where they can use analytics to build long-term relationships with their clients. Our platform will allow Liberty to advise clients on factors that affect their insurance costs, and the risk and safety of their employees and customers," said David Wald, CEO and co-founder of Aclaimant. "Streamlined data means better decisions, better prioritization, and better outcomes."

To learn more about Aclaimant and Liberty, visit www.aclaimant.com and www.libertycompany.com.

About Liberty Company

The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers is among America's fastest-growing privately-held insurance brokerages. Liberty provides entrepreneurial producers and agency leaders a unique platform to serve clients and create equity in a strong and welcoming culture built upon core values of Integrity, Excellence, Caring, Kindness, Fairness, Teamwork, Good Feelings, and Fun. To learn more, visit www.libertycompany.com.

About Aclaimant

Aclaimant is the first Active Risk Management platform, enabling companies to reduce the cost of risk and drive higher productivity while empowering every employee to be a risk manager. As the RMIS built to deliver insights and results, Aclaimant transforms how companies manage data, people, and processes through its workplace safety, incident and claims management, and analytics solutions. Thousands of safety and risk management professionals rely on Aclaimant to achieve better outcomes. For more information, visit www.aclaimant.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Aclaimant