InventHelp Inventor Develops System to Protect Against Wildfires (SBT-117)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective system for dispensing a fire-retardant foam over the exterior of a structure to protect it against wildfires," said an inventor, from Chula Vista, Calif., "so I invented the AVALANCHE. My design would be easy to activate in the event of an approaching wildfire."

The invention provides an improved way to protect a structure against wildfires. In doing so, it ensures that the structure is saturated in the event of an advancing wildfire. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a versatile and adaptable design that is easy to activate so it is ideal for households in areas susceptible to wildfires. Additionally, it can be adapted for use on most single-family homes, barns, sheds, garages, etc.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SBT-117, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

