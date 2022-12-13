iMocha's Skills Intelligence Platform Wins Two Technology Excellence Awards from the Brandon Hall Group, the Top Analyst in HCM vertical

PUNE, India, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iMocha, one of the world's largest skill intelligence and skills assessment platforms, is excited to announce that the company has won two Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management HCM Technology Excellence awards in the Candidate Assessments Technology and Learning Management Measurement Technology categories.

iMocha's unified skills intelligence platform helps enterprises build a skills-first, data-driven ecosystem for hiring, upskilling, and managing talent – at scale, for any job role, any industry. Over the last couple of years, the platform has received three patents to its credit for empowering hiring and talent managers with skills data to build bias-free, skills-first organisations.

The HCM Technology Excellence Awards iMocha received include:

Silver: Best Advance in Learning Management Measurement Technology for its product for L&D teams

Bronze: Best Advance in Candidate Assessments Technology for its core skills assessment platform

"We are thrilled about winning two awards this year, continuing our winning streak from last year. This year has been an amazing year of wins," said Sujit Karpe, co-founder, and CTO, iMocha. "Our commitment to innovation has led us to build solutions that solve our customer's challenges and put them ahead of the competition. This award from Brandon Hall Group is a testament to the impact we are creating to build a skills-first world."

"From our research, we know that more than half of organizations say it is critical to advance the HCM technology ecosystem to succeed in the future of work. Winners of our Excellence in Technology awards are the pace-setters in ensuring employers have the leading-edge tools they need to evolve and prosper in the challenging environment we all work in," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer, and Awards Program Head of Brandon Hall Group.

"We are honored to celebrate the foresight and ingenuity of our Technology award winners!" said Mike Cooke, CEO, Brandon Hall.

About iMocha (https://www.imocha.io/) :

iMocha is a skills intelligence and assessment platform that enables talent leaders to make smarter talent decisions. 500+ organizations use the platform across 70+ countries to acquire job-fit talent faster and to measure the ROI from their talent development and learning initiatives. It empowers talent teams with the largest skill library with 2500+ assessments, an asynchronous interview platform, AI-LogicBox (AI-based pseudo-coding simulator), AI-EnglishPro (AI-powered language analyzer), skill benchmarking, upskilling dashboard, talent analytics, proctoring, fraud detection, and custom assessment consulting, etc.

About Brandon Hall Group: Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest-running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm, they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of Brandon Hall Group's offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking, and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services, which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)

