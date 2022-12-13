HRSoft Announces Appointment of Human Capital Management Veteran Joe Poxson as Chief Executive Officer and Key Additions to its Leadership Team

Leading Compensation Management Software Company Delivers on Accelerating Growth Targets in Q3 2022, Forecasting Triple-Digit Growth in 2023

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HRSoft, the global leader in cloud-based compensation management software, announced today the appointment of HCM industry veteran Joe Poxson as President and CEO. The Company also rounds out its management team, collectively bringing 100+ years of combined SaaS HCM experience: Ross Berry as COO, Brad Kniejski as CFO, Chris Seeger as CRO, Alex Miklin as SVP Technology and Industry Solutions, and Abby Sandbach as VP Marketing. This leadership team joins HRSoft executives, Tushar Ghoshal as CTO, Eric Dirks as SVP Enterprise Sales and Glizcel Ditto as Leader of Compensation Solutions. This extraordinary team is focused on scaling HRSoft's strategy, accelerating growth, and overseeing a significant increase in R&D investments.

HRSoft has appointed a new CEO and key additions to its management team.

"Joe is a proven C-suite executive and there are only a few seasoned SaaS leaders that have more relevant experience leading hyper-growth companies in HCM," stated Maitlan Cramer, Director at Bow River Capital's Software Growth Equity Fund. He adds, "The Bow River Capital team and Joe have worked closely together over the past 20 years building multiple global HR Tech market winners and he is the right leader for HRSoft at this stage and we look forward to building another category killer."

"Enterprises continue to seek robust and flexible ways to compensate and reward all employees in the U.S. and rest of world; and it is our mission to provide HR solutions tailored towards compliance, compensation management, total rewards, and pay equity that are best-in-class," states Joe Poxson, President, and CEO.

