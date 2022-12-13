FAURECIA APTOIDE AND VECTOR UNIT PARTNER UP TO BRING BEACH BUGGY RACING TO AUTOMOTIVE

Faurecia Aptoide Automotive, the leading Automotive App Store, is partnering up with Vector Unit, to bring a new dynamic gaming experience to the automotive environment.

LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Faurecia Aptoide is a joint venture between Forvia, one of the world's leading automotive technology companies, and Aptoide, one of the largest independent Android App Stores. Faurecia and Aptoide joined forces in 2019 to develop and operate Android App Store solutions for the global automotive market. Vector Unit are the creators of Beach Buggy Racing, a distinguished racing game series with 200M+ downloads on mobile phones and game consoles.

With the work Faurecia Aptoide and Vector Unit are doing together, drivers around the world will have the chance to play the Beach Buggy Racing game in their car, directly on the infotainment system. This partnership stands as a great opportunity to develop a more fun and dynamic car environment, where vehicle users will have access to different sources of entertainment on their dashboard.

Thijs van Herkhuizen, General Manager at Faurecia Aptoide, states: "Partnering with Vector Unit is incredibly exciting as Faurecia Aptoide is creating a diverse and complete connected automotive environment. Bringing Beach Buggy Racing on board to allow vehicle users around the world to play such a well-known game directly from their infotainment system is a testimony of the entertainment capabilities of the next-gen cars."

Matt Small, CEO at Vector Unit, declares: "Our passion is to create fun games, and we want to bring those games to whatever device our customers want to play them on, whether it's dedicated game consoles, mobile phones – or cars. We see automotive gaming as the next frontier."

Vector Unit joins 250+ applications on Faurecia Aptoide's apps portfolio, making the racing game available to millions of vehicle users worldwide, while entering this new automotive experience.

About Faurecia Aptoide

Faurecia Aptoide is a joint venture between FORVIA and Aptoide. FORVIA comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With over 300 industrial sites and 77 R&D centers, 150,000 people, including more than 35,000 engineers across 40+ countries, FORVIA provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of 6 business groups with 24 product lines, and a strong IP portfolio of over 14,000 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMs worldwide. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen.

Aptoide is the 3rd largest Android App Store in the world and is the game-changing Android App Store. With over 300 million users, 7 billion downloads and 1 million apps, Aptoide provides an alternative way to discover apps and games, with no geo-restrictions and one of the best malware detection systems in the market.

Faurecia Aptoide already counts with 250+ app partners and it has been chosen by multiple OEMs as their App Store solution.

More about Faurecia Aptoide: www.faurecia-aptoide.com

About Vector Unit

Vector Unit is an independent NorCal developer specializing in action-packed arcade and racing games. Titles include Riptide GP: Renegade, Beach Buggy Racing, and MouseBot: Escape From CatLab.

Media Contacts

Faurecia Aptoide

communication@faurecia-aptoide.com

Vector Unit

press@vectorunit.com

View original content:

SOURCE Faurecia Aptoide