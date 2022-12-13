CIVICO ANNOUNCES 2022 COLORADO GOVERNOR'S CITIZENSHIP MEDAL WINNERS

Annual award ceremony recognizes top community leaders from around the state

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Governor Jared Polis and all living Colorado governors, CiviCO , a nonprofit that cultivates civic-minded leaders, announces six recipients for the 2022 Colorado Governor's Citizenship Medals. The recipients will be honored on January 26, 2023 as part of Colorado Leadership Month. Tickets for the event may be purchased at https://www.theeventcgcm.org/.

The medals, established in 2015 and inspired by the Presidential Medal of Freedom, represent the state's highest honor recognizing significant contributions to communities across Colorado. Each of the 2022 medal recipients share the same values: they are people who put people first.

"I am honored to recognize the recipients with this award and highlight all they have done for Colorado. The recipients truly embody leadership and are driven to make Colorado an even better place to live," said Governor Polis. "On behalf of all Coloradans, thank you for your dedication to building a Colorado that can be enjoyed for generations to come."

The 2022 categories and six recipients are:

Federico Peña

Honoring a business or community leader who has made transformational contributions to the community throughout his or her career. Vanguard Legacy Award—

Emerging Community Leader Medal—Mitchell Mauro

Recognizing a young community leader who has demonstrated excellence and made a positive impact on his or her school and community.

Ed Perlmutter

Honoring a government or community leader who served the public through innovation, operational excellence and progressive vision . Public and Community Service Award—

STEAD Schoo l - Amy Schwartz and Kelly Leid , co-founders

Recognizing a business that leads with exceptional ingenuity and growth while inspiring and creating new possibilities for others. Growth and Innovation Award—and, co-founders

Ball Corporation

Recognizing a Colorado -based company that has made a significant positive impact in the Community. Corporate Citizenship Medal —

Clela Rorex

This posthumous award is given at the discretion of the governor to community leaders who have made significant contributions to Colorado through their legacy. Colorado Mountain Leader Medal —

"The 2022 medal recipients are emblematic of CiviCO's vision to support people who put people first," said Jennifer Landers, executive director of CiviCO. "We are honored to partner with Governor Polis and former governors to celebrate these outstanding leaders who have devoted so much to our beloved state."

