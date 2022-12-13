Calliditas Therapeutics announces license agreement with Viatris to register and commercialize specialty therapy for IgA nephropathy in Japan

Calliditas announces that it has entered into an agreement with Viatris to bring Nefecon®, a specialty therapy focused on downregulating IgA1, to Japanese patients. The agreement, worth up to $100M in upfront and milestone payments, combines Calliditas' specifically formulated drug candidate with Viatris' development, marketing and sales expertise.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) (NASDAQ Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") announced today that they have entered into an exclusive license agreement with Viatris Pharmaceuticals Japan Inc., a subsidiary of Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) ("Viatris"), to register and commercialize Nefecon, a specialty drug recently approved in Europe and the US for the treatment of the chronic autoimmune kidney disease Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy (IgAN) in Japan.

Under the terms of the agreement, Calliditas is entitled receive an initial upfront payment of US$20M upon signing and up to an additional US$80M in pre-defined development and commercialization milestones. Viatris will also pay mid-teens percentage royalties on net sales.

IgAN, also known as Berger's disease, is a rare and serious progressive autoimmune disease in which up to 50% of patients end up at risk of developing end stage renal disease and thus requiring dialysis or a kidney transplant.

"We are excited to be entering into this license agreement with Viatris, through its Global Healthcare Gateway®, to bring this IgAN therapy to patients in Japan, where there is a significant unmet medical need. We look forward to working in close collaboration to pursue a Japanese marketing authorization with the goal of bringing the first ever medication designed specifically to target the origin of the disease to Japanese IgAN patients as soon as possible," said Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO of Calliditas.

Locust Walk acted as transaction advisor to Calliditas.

The information in the press release is information that Calliditas is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the Calliditas contact person set out above, on December 13, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. CET.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a commercial stage biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product, Nefecon, has been granted accelerated approval by the FDA under the trade name TARPEYO® and conditional marketing authorization by the European Commission under the trade name Kinpeygo®. Kinpeygo is being commercialized in the European Union Member States by Calliditas' partner, STADA Arzneimittel AG. Additionally, Calliditas is conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis and a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in head and neck cancer with its NOX inhibitor product candidate, setanaxib. Calliditas' common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

