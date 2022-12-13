AXA XL honors three contractors for taking a lead in innovative tech adoption

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance is recognizing three contractors for their leadership in the Construction Industry implementation of risk-reducing technologies and achieving the highest scores in its Technology Adoption Maturity Index (TAMI) scorers for 2022. Jacksonville, Florida-based Haskell received TAMI's highest score in 2022, followed by General Contractor DPR Construction, founded in Redwood City, California and Birmingham, Alabama-based Brasfield & Gorrie.

TAMI is AXA XL's proprietary benchmarking service to help contractors measure their tech adoption against an industry index and their peers to determine optimal investment in new construction technologies.

According to Rose Hall, Head of Innovation for the Americas, "More contractors are realizing that innovative technology solutions are the road to protecting our workforce, reducing risk and achieving better business results and companies like Haskell, DPR and Brasfield & Gorrie are taking a lead in the industry. They all exhibit a strong commitment to adopting new technology and based on their TAMI scores this year, show that they continue to push innovative solutions into their operations showing incremental improvements year over year."

AXA XL's Construction team designed the TAMI assessment to provide clients with a baseline that gives them a clear picture of how tech savvy they are compared to others in the industry, and to help them identify areas where additional technology solutions could add the most value to their operations and risk management efforts. AXA XL encourages its construction clients to repeat the TAMI each year to continuously assess their progress on their technology adoption journey against contemporaneous standards.

Using TAMI, AXA XL's Construction team evaluates and score contractors on their technology use in five key areas:

Enterprise Software such as solutions for accounting/ERP, document and process automation, Building Information Modeling (BIM), customer relationship management, data analytics, scheduling, bidding, estimating, subcontractor prequalification, and others.

Field Management including prefabrication/offsite construction, robotics, safety management, quality management, project management, worker protection, telemedicine, supply chain management and others.

IoT Sensors including worker wearables, water mitigation, fleet telematics, equipment and asset management, and others.

Reality Capture including drones, laser scanning, photogrammetry, computer vision, augmented reality, virtual reality and digital twin.

Technology Innovation Commitment evaluating budget, roadmap and leadership support to gauge their level of dedication to technology investment, innovation, and the resources required to maximize the effectiveness of the technologies they've adopted.

Through AXA XL's Construction Ecosystem and its Preferred Partners, contractors have access to a digital network of innovative products and services aimed at helping reduce business risk, solve customer issues and improve business results.

