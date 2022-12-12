Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago to host "Our Homes Matter: Holiday Phone Bank" December 14

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago will host "Our Homes Matter: Holiday Phone Bank" on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, to continue helping homeowners find refunds, apply for property tax exemptions.

"Since we started holding these phone banks, we've returned nearly $26 million to taxpayers," said Pappas. "I am especially happy we are able to do this ahead of the holidays when money is tight. We will continue to hold phone banks as long as people have money coming to them."

The last phone bank, conducted by the Treasurer's Office in June, helped Cook County taxpayers discover more than $3.4 million in property tax refunds and exemptions.

The phone bank details:

Date: Wednesday, December 14, 2022 Time: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Location: Cook County Treasurer's Office Phone Bank Number: 312.603.5105

Samantha Chatman, weekend morning anchor and consumer investigative reporter with ABC 7's I-Team, will report on the phone bank throughout the day.

Callers to the phone bank should give their address or Property Index Number (PIN) to researchers who will:

Search $84 million in available property tax refunds

Check if the caller is eligible for $34 million in missing property tax exemptions

View original content:

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office