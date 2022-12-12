Kimley-Horn Employees Compete for Charity

More than $300,000 Given to Charities Where We Live & Work

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimley-Horn, a leading engineering, planning, and design consulting firm with offices across the country, today announced nearly 6,000 Kimley-Horn employees participated in a firmwide Rock, Paper, Scissors competition for charity. At the conclusion of the competition, the final eight regional champions flew to St. Petersburg, Florida, for an in-person showdown. The top 64 finalists were awarded more than $300,000 by the Kimley-Horn Foundation for their selected charities.

Jake Hodges, a development services engineer from Kimley-Horn's office in Dallas, Texas, won $100,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities. RHMC's mission is to create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families.

"Kimley-Horn is a special place to work, and I couldn't be more thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this initiative and to be able to support Ronald McDonald House Charities," said Jake Hodges. "As a development services engineer with a focus on single family home development, I know how important having a place you can call home is to people—which is why I am proud to support RHMC and their efforts to help families feel at home, even when they can't be."

Lori Hall, Chair, Kimley-Horn Foundation, added, "Creating a successful employee engagement program connecting to our Core Values, specifically sharing and caring, where we all come together to support the communities where we live and work has been incredibly rewarding. Our employees embody an 'above and beyond' mindset in all they do, whether it is supporting their clients or serving their communities through volunteerism and charitable giving."

At the final showdown in St. Petersburg, employees won a total of $270,000 for their chosen charities:

The remaining $52,000 was awarded to charities chosen by the remaining 56 finalists from across the country.

The final round of the Rock, Paper, Scissors competition was held on the St. Pete Pier, one of Kimley-Horn's award-winning projects. This $90 million, 26-acre Pier District fully realizes a master planned vision of an enhanced open space, connecting the shoreline to the downtown core of St. Petersburg. Kimley-Horn staff from multiple disciplines and offices contributed to the success of this project, involving an unprecedented level of coordination and collaboration among various design teams working together to achieve one unified Pier District.

