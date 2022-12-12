Grain Management Announces Promotions, Recognizing Exceptional Performance Firm-wide

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), a leading solutions provider to the global broadband industry, announced today several investment and operational team promotions, as the Firm closes out another year of development and strong performance.

Grain Management (PRNewswire)

Grain Founder and CEO David Grain said, "Over the past year, these recognized individuals have excelled in their demonstration of critical competencies and have contributed significantly to the Firm's success and continued growth. We are pleased to recognize them for their talent and leadership and look forward to seeing them advance in their new positions."

Jenny Kashdan – Managing Director, Investment Team . Ms. Kashdan joined Grain in 2019 and has worked in the financial industry for over a decade. She sits on the Investment Committee for Grain's funds and serves on the board of regional broadband services provider Ritter Communications.

Letti de Little – Principal, Chief Compliance Officer . Ms. de Little joined the Firm in 2018 and is responsible for planning, executing, and overseeing legal, regulatory, and compliance matters for the Firm.

Susannah Kennedy – Principal, Head of Human Resources. Ms. Kennedy joined the Firm in 2020 and is responsible for developing and implementing human resource initiatives in alignment with Grain's business strategy at the Firm and portfolio company levels.

Along with Mses. Kashdan, de Little, and Kennedy, Grain made seven additional promotions on its Investment and Operations & Administrations teams:

Investment Team Promotions

Tanner Goode – Vice President, Investment Team

Michael Rhine – Senior Associate, Investment Team

William Waesche – Senior Associate, Investment Team

Kevin Xu – Senior Associate, Investment Team

Operations & Administration Team Promotions

Jaime Harris – Vice President, Technology

John Kelly – Senior Associate, Corporate Strategy & Development

Brandi Kow – Assistant Controller, Finance

"I continue to be deeply impressed by the talented individuals that make up our world class team," said Grain. "I look forward to continuing to collaborate with them in pursuit of value on behalf of our management partners and investors."

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading private investment firm that focuses on communications infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, the Firm invests exclusively in the global broadband industry, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep sector expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of communications, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum, cell towers, infrastructure services, and managed services. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

Grain Management Public Relations

PR@graingp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grain Management, LLC