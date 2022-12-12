Aeropay Partners with HighHello to Offer Digital Payments for New Monthly Cannabis Subscription Club

HighHello's subscription-based home delivery service is now live in Michigan

CHICAGO and GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeropay, the cannabis industry's leading digital payments provider, and HighHello, a new monthly subscription club that lets members discover cannabis in a unique way, announced a strategic partnership that enables customers to utilize Aeropay's compliant bank-to-bank transfers for HighHello's cannabis home delivery service. The partnership includes the integration of Aeropay's digital and cannabis-compliant payment solutions with HighHello's subscription-based home delivery service. To learn more about how to subscribe, visit gethighhello.com.

HighHello is a true cannabis subscription club that provides education, guidance, and top-quality products conveniently delivered to consumers' homes for a low monthly price. Sign-up is simple and includes providing delivery information along with a day of the week and a 3-hour delivery time window. HighHello's recurring monthly payments are facilitated with no additional fees via Aeropay's compliant digital solutions and secure bank-to-bank transfers. Subscribers pay $100 for HighHello membership and have the option to purchase an edibles-only subscription for $75 per month.

"With Aeropay we're giving our customers a safe and seamless way to checkout further enhancing the HighHello experience which is centered around discovery, fun and education," said Zalman Makher, Head of Operations and HighHello co-founder. "HighHello's curated monthly subscription box lets members try different curated products and discover what they like best. Together with Aeropay, we've made it simple for customers to enjoy the thrill of receiving a monthly home-delivered gift box filled with high-quality products."

"We're excited to partner with HighHello in offering fee-free monthly cannabis club home deliveries to consumers in Michigan," said Daniel Muller, CEO and Founder of Aeropay. "Michigan is the second largest cannabis market in the U.S., and it's exciting to offer customers in the state Aeropay's modern, compliant payments alongside a premier service."

Aeropay allows customers to pay with ACH online and in-store by providing simple integration with leading eCommerce platforms; state-compliant and secure payments; and modern API infrastructure. Bank-to-bank payment processing via Aeropay is fee-free for customers, simplifying the payment experience for merchants and customers. As consumers shift from shopping in the storefront to buying cannabis products online, Aeropay enables cannabis businesses to offer a compliant and cashless digital payment method for customers.

"We at Nature's Remedy Cannabis are so excited about our partnership with HighHello and Aeropay to be at the forefront of Cannabis Subscription Boxes with cutting-edge products and unmatched customer service," said Nature Remedy's Co-Founder and Head of Marketing Antonio Manju. "By partnering together we provide a seamless process for ordering, delivery and payments for your personalized Cannabis Subscription Box. Stay tuned for more soon!"

"Michigan is primed for a cannabis subscription club and 420 Shore is excited to be a part of it. HighHello's partnership with Aeropay streamlines the entire process of getting their curated box of cannabis into the hands of consumers," added Matteo Morara, Partner of 420 Shore.

About Aeropay

Aeropay is a financial technology company providing alternative payment processing solutions to state-legal cannabis businesses. With Aeropay, cannabis businesses can offer a compliant and contactless digital payment option to their customers. Aeropay has sought regulatory compliance in every state that it operates. For more information, visit www.aeropay.com or email hello@aeropay.com

About HighHello

HighHello is a true cannabis subscription club that provides education, guidance, and great quality products conveniently delivered to your home for a low monthly price. HighHello builds relationships and seeks to promote local cannabis brands, so members can discover and learn about the wide variety of products in the market - all at preferred pricing! For more information, visit gethighhello.com or email hello@gethighhello.com

