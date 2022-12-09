Video Commerce Leader Firework Releases Key Predictions for 2023

Will livestream shopping pick up steam in the US? Will social media remain paramount for brands? And who will be the next class of digital creators? Firework shares what lies ahead for ecommerce.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Video commerce leader Firework today released its top predictions for 2023 to help brands, retailers, and publishers navigate the rapidly changing world of digital engagement and ecommerce.

Coming off a year of exceptional momentum and growth including a $150 million Series B financing round, a number of innovative product solution launches , and new partnerships with leading retailers such as Walmart Connect and The Fresh Market , the Firework team has drawn upon its deep knowledge of the industry to deliver pivotal insights for the year ahead.

Firework's predictions for 2023 include:

Store associates will be the new Creator class. Many brands may not realize it, but they already have their biggest and best influencers in-house. By putting power into the hands of on-the-ground store associates to livestream and create content, retailers will not only foster a new sense of authenticity, they'll also be able to further blur the line between IRL in-store events and digital ones. Store associates are the ones who often know the product best, and by bringing real-life experiences and connections to online and livestream shopping, retailers will be able to easily enhance shopping experiences. Meanwhile, retail associates can share their brands and passions with viewers, build community, and bring a sense of urgency to outreach through in-the-moment offers.

– Jeff Lucas , Chief Revenue Officer While still dwarfed by the mammothChinese livestream shopping market, the US' livestream shopping trajectory is notching ever upwards. Coresight Research expects the livestream shopping market to triple in the next few years, jumping from. Additionally, just as we saw online shopping expand dramatically at the outset of the pandemic, we expect to see the shopper demographic for livestream shopping begin to widen as well, propelled by Gen Z and Millennial shoppers. This shift is driven by a growing realization that by simply having video on site – be it live or short – brands get an incredible uplift in engagement, conversion and repeat visits. Social networks no longer represent safe havens, and brands will cut spending. Brands are beginning to seriously question their association with large social sites for multiple reasons and we're already seeing major advertisers reduce their spends. What's abundantly clear is that the cost of building your audience outside of your owned environments is becoming too much for most companies. Facing uncertain economic futures, brands are evaluating their spend on nearly all fronts, and will be more inclined to invest and innovate on their owned channels—where they control the message and the data.

