New Cardinal Health research finds widespread acknowledgment of health inequities among oncologists

DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) released today its latest edition of Oncology Insights, a biannual, research-based report from Cardinal Health. Featuring perspectives from nearly 200 oncologists nationwide, the 12th edition of Oncology Insights focuses on patient diversity, health equity in oncology, care management and symptom monitoring.

The research revealed that 80% of oncologists say inequities exist throughout healthcare, and nearly half say those inequities are especially prevalent in cancer care. "This research shows that despite advances in cancer treatment, patients from some groups still encounter more frequent and severe barriers to quality cancer care, including lack of access to the standard of care recommended for the type and stage of cancer with which they have been diagnosed," said Bruce Feinberg, DO, vice president, chief medical officer for Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions.

The study also found that 80% of oncologists say that health inequities lead to differences in care, including access to care and time to diagnosis and treatment. Nearly 60% say there is unconscious bias among U.S. healthcare providers toward non-white and Latinx patients. Almost half indicated that unconscious bias has adversely affected care for these patients.

"The widespread acknowledgment of inequities in oncology care is an encouraging sign that efforts to generate provider awareness are working," Feinberg said. "However, as a healthcare industry, we must keep working to improve access for patients through continued provider education and evidence-based initiatives that aim to deliver quality care to every patient, regardless of their background."

In addition to inequities in oncology care, the report also explores oncologists' perspectives on various care management services and the effectiveness of post-treatment follow-up tools. Key findings include:

Roughly three-fourths of oncologists say they would benefit from more research and education about healthcare inequities.

Most oncologists report being unfamiliar with chronic care management (CCM) and principal care management (PCM) services for Medicare beneficiaries with chronic conditions and eligibility criteria for patients with cancer.

