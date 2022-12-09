Melio's Global Talent Acquisition Team Honored By Mile High SHRM As Recruiting Team Of The Year

The Award Honors "Trail Blazers" Beating The Odds Amidst A Tight Labor Market

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melio, a leading B2B payments platform for small businesses, today announced that its Global Talent Acquisition team based in Denver was awarded "Recruiting Team of the Year" by Mile High Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) – an organization representing over a thousand human resources professionals throughout the Denver metropolitan area.

Mile High SHRM's Elevate HR Awards recognize six human resources professionals and teams in the Denver metropolitan area that are advancing the field and building a strong talent pipeline. As the winner of the "Recruiting Team of the Year" category, Melio's Global Talent Acquisition team was recognized for being a "trail blazer" that is implementing and enhancing recruiting programs that lead with empathy.

"We are honored to be recognized as a top recruiting team among so many leaders in the field making a positive impact on their companies and the Denver community," said Melio Senior Talent Acquisition Partner Juan E. Cabrera. "At Melio, our recruitment team is committed to reading beyond the resume and treating each prospective candidate with compassion and empathy. As Melio continues to grow at a rapid pace, we look forward to continuing to help hire more candidates passionate about keeping small business in business."

Last September, Melio – an integrated payments solution for small businesses – announced the official opening of its western headquarters in Denver, partnering with Denver's Office of Economic Development & Opportunity (DEDO) and its Technology Employment in Colorado Partnership (TEC-P) program and is looking to recruit and train an additional 150 candidates across sales, payment operations, customer experience, and customer support. Melio currently has close to 600 employees across the Denver, New York, and Tel Aviv offices – a 56% growth over the last two years.

Melio's mission is to keep small business in business, helping them improve their cash flow and workflow, gain more control over their finances, and optimize their business's financial health. Melio was founded by CEO Matan Bar, CTO Ilan Atias, and Ziv Paz in 2018, with headquarters in New York, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, and western U.S. headquarters in Colorado. The company has raised $506 million to date. Melio's smart B2B online payment solution is tailor-made for small businesses' needs. It is a free, simple, and secure solution that allows small businesses and their suppliers to transfer and receive payments quickly and easily.

