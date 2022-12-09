CORUS ENTERTAINMENT RELEASES INAUGURAL 2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Report Outlines Foundational ESG Goals and Progress

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) ("Corus" or "the Company") announced today the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report, which outlines the Company's focused approach to build a more sustainable future through Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives. Centred on Corus' three key pillars – People, Planet and Responsibility – the inaugural Sustainability Report outlines the progress made to-date as well as a set of foundational goals that anchor Corus' ambition and approach to sustainability.

"Corus, like all businesses, is part of a global movement to tackle important environmental, social and governance challenges," said Doug Murphy, President and CEO, Corus Entertainment. "Our forward-focused approach to sustainability, guided by our People, Planet and Responsibility goals, will help us find new ways to build value and resiliency for our company over the longer term."

The report outlines Corus' plans for the future and highlights progress against existing sustainability initiatives, some of which include:

People

Advanced Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives across the organization, including formalizing DEI-focused training.

Introduced an ESG key performance indicator linked to people and culture objectives as part of the Company's performance management and assessment approach for leaders.

Welcomed three new Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), bringing the total number of ERGs to seven.

Assisted in raising over $33.6 million for local charities in communities across Canada .

Planet

Launched a carbon emissions measurement approach that explores opportunities for a decarbonisation plan.

Supported Corus Green , an employee-led group that builds awareness within Corus about environmental matters and promotes concrete action.

Offered environmental sustainability sessions for employees.

Responsibility

Implemented an ESG oversight and governance structure.

Appointed a Head of Environment and Sustainability, Governance to provide expertise and dedicated oversight of Corus' ESG goals and strategy.

Established a cross-functional ESG Steering Committee to guide the development and implementation of ESG goals.

Established an Ethics and Conduct Office dedicated to responding to concerns raised by employees, including anonymous reports.

This Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards. In addition, Corus has adopted a phased approach to implementing the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Recommendations.

To view and/or download the 2022 Corus Sustainability Report, please visit corusent.com.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

