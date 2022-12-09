American Association of Endodontists Awarded 13 MarCom Awards and Two Viddy Awards!

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of announcing its coveted Platinum Marcom Award win for its "Boom de Yada: An Ode to Endodontics" video, the American Association of Endodontists has announced that the Association has won several additional MarCom Awards this year: four Platinum Awards, five Gold Awards, and four Honorable Mentions total! Additionally, the Association has picked up two Viddy Awards!

MarCom Awards are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization, founded in 1995, consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital, and web professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the community.



MarCom Awards honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world. Each year about 6,500 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries.

The award-winning projects largely demonstrate the Association's strength in keeping up with cutting-edge digital trends, including impactful PR campaign activations and social media efforts. Peruse the winning creative:

Platinum Awards:

"Boom de Yada: An Ode to Endodontics"

Video/Audio | Video/Film | Nonprofit



"Worth Saving World: Worth Saving PR Campaign Member Visibility Communications"

Strategic Communications | Communications/Public Relations | Communication Plan

"Your Natural Teeth Are Worth Saving – A Multi-Year Consumer Engagement Initiative"

Strategic Communications | Communications/Public Relations | Public Relations Program



"A Healthier Mouth = A Healthier You Campaign"

Strategic Communications | Communications/Public Relations | Public Relations Program

Gold Awards:

"You Rock: AAE'S 2021-2022 Year-in-Review Video"

Video/Audio | Video/Film | Nonprofit



"AAE Influencer and 'Endofluencer' Campaign"

Digital Media | Social Media | Influencer Content



"Save Your Tooth Month 'Endofluencers' – Class of 2022"

Digital Media | Social Media | Influencer Content



"Save Your Tooth Month 2022"

Strategic Communications | Communications/Public Relations | Communication Program



"Save Your Tooth Month Satellite Media Tour"

Strategic Communications | Media Relations/Publicity | Publicity Campaign



Honorable Mentions:

"Treasure Your Natural Teeth: :30 AND :60 AAE Videos Aired on DirectTV and Major Morning Network Shows"

Video/Audio | Television (Broadcast & Cable) | PSA



"A Lot of Friends: AAE's Facebook Presence"

Digital Media | Social Media | Facebook Site



"Socially Trendy: Innovative AAE Social Graphics"

Digital Media | Social Media | Social Content

"Engaging Members and The Public Alike: AAE's Vivid Instagram Presence"

Digital Media | Social Media | Instagram Site



Viddy is one of the oldest, largest, and most respected awards programs in the video industry. Now in its 27th year, Viddy recognizes excellence in the way video is created, produced and delivered. The award was created by Society Awards, the most prestigious custom design and manufacturing firm in the awards industry. Society Awards produces the Golden Globes, Emmys, CLIOs, MTV, Academy of Country Music, YouTube, and many other prominent awards.



The AAE won Viddys for the following videos:





Platinum: "You Rock: AAE'S 2021-2022 Year-in-Review Video"

Non-Broadcast | Long Form Videos > 3 Minutes | Nonprofit



Gold: "Boom de Yada: An Ode to Endodontics"

Non-Broadcast | Short Form Web Videos < 3 Minutes | Branded Content





"As you review these awards, a theme starts to emerge: The AAE is truly an association leader in terms of developing compelling digital content and keeping up with digital and social trends," said Executive Director Ken Widelka. "It's also clear that we have a powerful message to share: Today's root canal is painless and state-of-the-art. Root canals are nothing to fear, and saving your natural teeth is critically important."



And many more such activations are in store. The Association's Board is placing a strong focus on the public – in fact the AAE's 2022-2025 Strategic Plan proclaims that The public will value saving their natural teeth and seek endodontists – the specialists in saving teeth – for their care. Key outcomes for this goal include increasing the value the public places on saving their natural teeth and increasing public awareness of the specialized training and expertise of endodontists. Additionally, the Association advocates for public awareness of the relationship between oral health and systemic health.



"We have increased AAE's digital presence and initiated influencer campaigns, to build our connections with the public," Widelka continued. "And the term 'endodontist' is on its way to becoming a household name. We're just getting started."

About the American Association of Endodontists:

The AAE is headquartered in Chicago and represents more than 8,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of 12 dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association. The AAE, founded in 1943, is dedicated to excellence in the art and science of endodontics and to the highest standard of patient care. The Association inspires its members to pursue professional advancement and personal fulfillment through education, research, advocacy, leadership, communication and service. For more information about the AAE, visit the Association's website at aae.org. For more patient focused information, visit aae.org/patients.

