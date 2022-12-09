73% of Vermont Smoke & Cure Fans Say On-the-Go Meat Sticks Are Holiday Stocking Stuffer of Choice

Holiday-Approved Stocking Stuffers for the Meat-lover in Your Family

HINESBURG, Vt., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Busy gift-givers this holiday season looking for healthy, nitrate-free, antibiotic-free, allergen-friendly, gluten-free stocking stuffers are choosing Vermont Smoke & Cure's mini and on-the-go meat sticks for the meat-lovers in their life. In fact, Vermont Smoke & Cure's recent survey found that 73% of customers will use them as stocking stuffers. Vermont Smoke & Cure's mini and on-the-go meat sticks are the perfect stocking stuffer for meat-lovers. "With a focus on the superior taste consumers crave, every Vermont Smoke & Cure product tastes right because it is made right – hand-crafted from the finest cuts of meat," said Michael Schafer, Commercial Business Lead.

Vermont Smoke & Cure offers convenient on-the-go meat sticks in six flavors across three proteins that are produced from hand-trimmed meat, in small batches, handcrafted and slow cooked with an 18-hour+ cook process. All products are:

Made with premium hand cuts of meat from animals raised without antibiotics, added hormones or added sodium nitrate.

Crafted with 100% real spices and ingredients.

Finely flavored by naturally fermenting to lower pH.

Smoked with hickory or maple wood shavings — we never use liquid or artificial smoke flavor.

Free of MSG & allergens (milk, eggs, gluten, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts & soy).

No artificial colors, preservatives or flavors.

The Vermont Smoke & Cure team makes delicious meat sticks at their smokehouse in Hinesburg, Vermont. To find a store near you, click HERE.

About Vermont Smoke & Cure

Vermont Smoke & Cure has been crafting smoked meats and meat snacks in their smokehouse in Vermont since 1962. Its one-of-a-kind meat snacks are made with meat that is free from antibiotics and added hormones. Available in two convenient sizes, Vermont Smoke & Cure meat sticks can be found nationwide at natural food stores, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, club stores, and ecommerce retailers. All products are now available online. For more information, visit vtsmokeandcure.com.

