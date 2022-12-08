UNITEDMASTERS PARTNERED WITH INTEL, INVITING FIVE MUSIC PRODUCERS TO REMIX INTEL'S ICONIC AUDIO SIGNATURE AT ART BASEL

UnitedMasters and 3x GRAMMY Award-winning producer Hit-Boy hosted a beat battle for five producers to remix Intel's audio signature

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Music and creator platform UnitedMasters partnered with Intel to remix Intel's iconic five-note audio signature. With submissions from emerging music producers worldwide, UnitedMasters' community of up-and-coming producers competed to bring Intel's audio signature into the future. As SELECT users, who pay an annual subscription for extra services and opportunities on the platform, these producers were able to tap into this exclusive opportunity to submit beats as part of an open call challenge.

Winner of the UnitedMasters Beat Exchange Cook-Up powered by Intel, Hunnid Percent, with Hit-Boy, Wondagurl, Siobhan Bell and Julian McLean of UnitedMasters (PRNewswire)

The top five producers whose beats rose above the rest won a free trip to Miami, Florida, to compete at the "Beat Exchange Cook-Up powered by Intel," a live producer beat battle-style event that took place during Art Basel at Freehold Miami . 3x GRAMMY Award-winning producer Hit-Boy judged the Cook-Up along with two other notable producers, Siobhan Bell and Wondagurl . The event also featured a DJ set from Allurr and a live performance from Symba .

Intel has always been in the business of building the future. Now, Intel is helping connect music technology to creator culture by having gifted the competing producers with Intel® Evo™laptops to power their craft. Intel Evo laptops provide producers and music creators the ultimate premium laptop experience with a blend of power and performance that's thin, light, and fast to meet needs on the go.

Featured on UnitedMasters' Instagram, the Intel Open Call Challenge ran from the end of October to early November. UnitedMasters and Intel received beats submissions from all across the US, ranging in sound from dance beats, techno beats, alternative R&B beats, hip-hop beats, and more. The five finalists are all emerging producers looking to own their futures, using UnitedMasters' platform for opportunities to break through and get the tools they need to succeed.

The Five Finalists were:

The three finalists that advanced to round two at the event received $300. The two finalists that advanced to round three then received an additional $800.

The winner of the Intel Open Call Challenge was Hunnid Percent from New Orleans, Louisiana. With music roots spawning from both his parents, Aidan McFate, known as Hunnid Percent started producing music his sophomore year of high school and is now attending Loyola University New Orleans with a major in music industry studies. After his graduation set in May 2023, he plans to continue working in the music industry as a producer and sound engineer. As the winner of the challenge, he received an additional $2,500 as a cash prize. All the beats for the contest were judged by Hit-Boy.

Each of the competing producers were UnitedMasters SELECT artists, paying an annual fee to stream their music, keep 100% of their royalties, and get special access to career opportunities like Intel's Open Call.

All beats submitted for the Open Call are now featured on UnitedMasters Beat Exchange , a curated marketplace to buy and sell beats launched earlier this year by UnitedMasters. Beat Exchange connects producers with UnitedMasters' 1.5 million independent artists while providing them with best-in-class tools to upload and manage a personal beats storefront. The marketplace offers producers what UnitedMasters has always provided for independent artists – a bridge to major brands through exclusive opportunities and partnerships to generate new revenue streams.

"Coming out of the launch of the Beat Exchange, we wanted to keep giving producers the spotlight by sharing their stories as creators that power the music industry just as much as artists do. With Intel as a partner and as a brand that enables the creation of beats behind the scenes, we created a moment where technology and music collided to empower a breakthrough moment in these producer's careers," said David Melhado, VP, Music & Marketing at UnitedMasters.

"This was another moment where my partnership with UnitedMasters champions the story of producers and puts a spotlight on the behind-the-scenes talent of the music industry. Intel is a brand that powers the beats behind the scenes," said Hit-Boy. "Working with UnitedMasters and Intel, I want more emerging producers to get recognition and show off their talent. UnitedMasters is giving emerging producers the right opportunities, exposure, and access to brands to help their careers blow up."

ABOUT INTEL:

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge, and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel's innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com .

ABOUT UNITEDMASTERS:

Launched in 2017 by Translation founder and music industry veteran Steve Stoute, UnitedMasters provides a new industry alternative for over 1.5 million independent artists. UnitedMasters gives artists access to premium music distribution services, a suite of tools to help them directly connect with fans, and opportunities for unique partnerships with some of the world's biggest brands. The UnitedMasters platform enables artists to operationalize their independence and maximize their creative and economic potential while allowing them to maintain full ownership over their master recording rights.

Hit-Boy at the UnitedMasters Beat Exchange Cook-Up powered by Intel (PRNewswire)

The UnitedMasters Beat Exchange Cook-Up powered by Intel, a live producer beat battle-style event that took place during Art Basel at Freehold MiamI (PRNewswire)

SOURCE UnitedMasters