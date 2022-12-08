Sikich Continues to Grow in Chicago with Acquisition of Vonya Global

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikich announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Vonya Global LLC, a Chicago-based consulting firm specializing in corporate governance and internal audit.

"Chicago continues to be a priority market for Sikich, and this acquisition allows us to expand our offerings and add industry-leading expertise to our team," said Tom Krehbiel , partner at Sikich and leader of the firm's CPA practice. "Vonya Global has unique experience offering tailored risk mitigation and internal audit solutions to a global customer base. The addition of the Vonya Global team will advance our effort to be a leading provider of transformative business services."

Vonya Global works with companies around the world to mitigate risks, improve internal controls and streamline operations. The firm provides a range of services –internal audit, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, corporate governance, IT audit, risk and compliance, technology consulting, and data analytics – for companies across industries, including private equity, health care, and manufacturing and distribution.

"We founded Vonya Global with a focus on building relationships, both with our clients and our employees," said Steven Randall, managing partner of Vonya Global. "Sikich's client service mentality and people-first culture will allow us to continue to grow upon these relationships. We're excited to see this common focus come to fruition to further help our clients grow their businesses and provide our employees with new opportunities."

This announcement comes on the heels of additional growth in Chicago. In November, Sikich announced that it would acquire Accelerated Growth, an accounting, finance and technology consulting firm, and O'Malley & Kwit LLC, a specialized tax firm.

More than 20 subject matter experts from Vonya Global will join Sikich, including three partners. The team will join Sikich's downtown Chicago office. The transaction is scheduled to close on January 1, 2023.

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,500 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments and federal agencies, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

