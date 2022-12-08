Mr. Handyman® to Host 3rd Annual Ultimate Holiday Tool Giveaway of Milwaukee® Power Tools

Leading Home Maintenance, Repair, and Improvement Franchise to Give Away Premium Power Tools to 10 Random Winners this Holiday Season

WACO, Texas, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Handyman®, a Neighborly® company and the nation's leading home maintenance, repair, and improvement franchise, is giving away Milwaukee® power tools to 10 lucky winners this holiday season as part of the brand's third annual Ultimate Holiday Tool Giveaway. Power tools are essential resources for home improvement projects, and Mr. Handyman is here to help cross some items off holiday wish lists this year.

Mr. Handyman® is North America's leading commercial and residential property maintenance, repair and improvement company. (PRNewswire)

To enter the Ultimate Holiday Tool Giveaway, participants can visit Mr. Handyman's official entry page on Facebook and submit their names into the drawing from December 1st till December 14th. Starting Thursday, December 15, 2022 through December 17, 2022, 10 random winners will be announced with the tools increase in value with each drawing. Void where prohibited by law. Rules and limitations apply.

Whether home improvement enthusiasts choose to keep the power tool for themselves or gift it, there is an opportunity to win a cordless drill, multi-tool, circular saw, impact driver, reciprocating saw, table saw, angle grinder, random orbit sander, air compressor or jigsaw.

"We're thrilled to host our third holiday giveaway and offer home improvement enthusiasts a chance to win top-of-the-line power tools," said Jeff Palla, President of Mr. Handyman. "Bringing homeowners comfort and satisfaction in any home improvement project is our main priority and power tools play a vital role in that."

To learn more about the Ultimate Holiday Tool Giveaway, please visit the Mr. Handyman's blog and Facebook page.

If you do not have the time to complete a home project on your list and want Mr. Handyman's help, contact your nearest Mr. Handyman® location. For additional home improvement inspiration for the holidays, visit mrhandyman.com.

About Mr. Handyman®

Mr. Handyman® is North America's leading commercial and residential property maintenance, repair, and improvement company. With about 300 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Mr. Handyman® is recognized as one of the fastest growing, handyman service franchise systems. Acquired in 2015, Mr. Handyman® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,000 franchises collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes and businesses. Neighborly® brands are found at Neighborly.com or on the Neighborly App. For more information about Mr. Handyman®, visit MrHandyman.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

