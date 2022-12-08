KINAXIA SELECTS NULOGY TO DIGITALISE AND OPTIMISE CONTRACT PACKING SERVICES

BRISTOL, UK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy, a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain software solutions, has been chosen by the Kinaxia Logistics group, to enhance the efficiency and scalability of its co-packing business, Kinaxia Logistics & Fulfilment, formerly AKW Global Warehousing.

Established in 2012, Kinaxia has since become a leading logistics provider in the UK, expanding its strategic acquisitions not just in the haulage and warehouse sector, but also in contract packing. Joining forces with AKW in 2018, after a £7.5 million investment, the group has since provided unrivalled package customisation as well as haulage and warehousing services for many global brands.

Capable of processing thirty million seasonal gift packs in its 100,000 sq. ft facility, the Manchester based Kinaxia Logistics & Fulfilment sought to future-proof its operations in times of increased complexity, demand volatility and channel evolution. Nulogy's Shop Floor solution, tailored specifically for contract packing operations, has been selected by the business to digitally enable the end-to-end contract packing workflow to improve planning, line efficiency, materials and inventory management, quality control and traceability.

Replacing a previous legacy on-premises solution, the Nulogy cloud-based platform will streamline the company's co-packing operations to drive efficiency, profitability, and service levels. The solution will be integrated with Kinaxia's Warehouse Management System and will enable improved levels of visibility and operational control. By leveraging Nulogy to capture shop floor data in real time, the solution will allow Kinaxia to access critical performance data at the point of truth, manage its processes more efficiently and accurately, and ultimately deliver more responsive and agile service to brand customers.

Anita Donohoe, Group MD Logistics & Fulfilment at Kinaxia, said; "Driving the quality of service for our customers is at the core of everything we do, so digital transformation is crucial to ensuring we scale effectively and continue to meet and exceed the high standards our customers expect.

"The value of data in contract packing cannot be overestimated, and so it was clear the immense potential that Nulogy's cloud-based software could bring to enhance our operations for our customers. We look forward to working together with Nulogy to further improve our co-packing value-added services, through increased speed, accuracy, and efficiency."

Josephine Coombe, Managing Director for Nulogy in Europe, said; "Nulogy is delighted to be Kinaxia's chosen provider for contract packing software. Innovative leaders such as Kinaxia understand the benefits of embracing digitalisation to manage high growth and take their organisation to the next level.

"As the need for resilient and agile supply chains grows, Nulogy customers are future-proofed through their digitalisation investment, delivering tangible results in efficiency, quality, sustainability, and profitability."

ABOUT NULOGY

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market.

The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimises upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market. Nulogy's Shop Floor solution is the leading software solution for contract packing operations.

Visit Nulogy online at www.nulogy.com

