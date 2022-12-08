InventHelp Inventor Develops a Quick and Easy Way to Access Multiple Drill Bits (LJD-217)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed to hold multiple driver bits in one place that I could access quickly and easily since I change bits frequently," said an inventor from East Elmhurst, N.Y., "so I invented the BIT HOLDER."

The patent-pending invention provides the ability to hold a quantity and variety of drill bits and drivers. It keeps them from being easily dislodged, while also keeping them organized for quick access or easy retrieval for project use. The device allows an individual to arrange a set of bits/drivers per their personal preference, without confining the user to limits of cases with molded slots dedicated to specific drivers and bits. Convenient, easy to attach and use, it prevents frustrating searches and bit/driver loss. Overall, the invention is functional, efficient and saves time. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-217, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

