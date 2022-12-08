Clearwave Fiber Planning Buildout of Fiber Internet in Salina, KS

SAVANNAH, Ga., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwave Fiber will extend the company's state-of-the art, all-Fiber Internet network to Salina, Kansas. This latest expansion marks the continuation of the company's Kansas buildout, expected to deliver fiber internet service to approximately 9,000 Salina, Lansing, Spring Hill, and Desoto households by early 2023 and advancing its goal to bring the best and fastest Internet technology available to more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the United States by 2026.

"Our primary goal is always customer satisfaction."

"We look forward to servicing the residents of Salina with reliable, high-quality Fiber Internet", said Clearwave Fiber's Vice President of Kansas, Stormy Supiran, "Our primary goal is always customer satisfaction, and we are confident that our process will be a smooth and beneficial one for everyone in the community."

Featuring gigabit download and upload speeds, Clearwave Fiber will bring ten times more speed to consumer doorsteps at a time when fast, reliable Internet is becoming increasingly critical to modern households. Remote work, streaming, gaming, smart home technology, and multiple device connectivity all require robust, reliable connections. Clearwave Fiber is committed to providing hassle-free, high-quality Fiber data connection to every location of their growing footprint.

"The City of Salina is excited to learn that Clearwave Fiber is initiating the installation of a fiber system in Salina that will provide high speed internet access to residences throughout the city," said Assistant City Manager, Mike Schrage. "This fiber roll out represents yet another option that will allow our residents to access high speed internet service in their homes."

Clearwave Fiber is slated to begin construction in Salina after the first of the year. For more information, visit ClearwaveFiber.com.

About Clearwave Fiber

Clearwave Fiber is an internet service provider that operates a more than 2,000 route-mile fiber network serving communities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Illinois, Kansas, Florida and Georgia. Committed to deploying 100% fiber internet service to 500,000 homes and businesses across the country by 2026, Clearwave Fiber employs more than 500 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.



