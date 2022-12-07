TUSK Partners Ranks No. 11 on the Charlotte Business Journal Fast 50 Annual List

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Partners ("TUSK"), the premier dental M&A Advisor, today announced it has been named to the annual Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest revenue-growing private companies in Charlotte, NC. The list represents a unique look at the city's most successful private businesses and is a key benchmark for entrepreneurial success.

"TUSK has been on an incredible upwards climb, and we're not expecting to slow down anytime soon."

"TUSK is honored to be recognized by the Charlotte Business Journal as one of Charlotte's fastest growing companies," said Kevin Cumbus, President of TUSK. "The past three years have been transformational for TUSK and to be recognized in the city where we've planted our roots is a recognition of the growth our world-class team is dedicated to accomplishing. TUSK continues to expand, with the recent addition of two more team members, in the M&A space, creating partnerships, and generational wealth events for dental practice owners across the country. TUSK has been on an incredible upwards climb, and we're not expecting to slow down anytime soon."

For three decades, the Charlotte business journal has honored the fastest revenue-growing private companies in Charlotte, NC. The companies in the 2022 Fast 50 cohort represent a diverse set of fast-growing private businesses, all of which have demonstrated an ability to succeed amid supply chain challenges, labor shortages, and the ongoing impacts related to COVID-19. Among the top 15, all accomplished over 100% revenue growth for 2019-2021.

TUSK Partners inclusion on the Fast 50 list comes at a significant time of growth for the company, which achieved 677% growth over the last 3 years and 123% growth year-over-year in 2021 . TUSK has empowered dental practice and DSO owners across the United States to maximize the value of their business in a sale. Through TUSK's Marketed Sales Process, they are able to bring multiple offers to all of their clients and ultimately execute on a deal that they desire.

About Charlotte Business Journal and the Fast 50

Since 1992, the Charlotte Business Journal has produced the celebrated Fast 50 list. Rankings are determined according to percentage revenue growth over the past three years. Qualifying companies must be U.S.-based with headquarters in Charlotte, NC, privately held, for-profit, and have registered sales of at least $1 million in 2021. This year's full listing can be found here.

About TUSK Partners:

TUSK Partners ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the dental industry. TUSK has completed over $750M of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 40+ years of dental practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit https://tusk-partners.com/

