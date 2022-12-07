Social Native Wins Inc.'s Best in Business for Advertising

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Native , a leading UGC and influencer content platform, has won the Inc. 2022 Best in Business award for the Advertising category. The Inc. Best in Business Awards honors dynamic companies that are putting purpose ahead of profit to have a positive influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.



As a winner in the Advertising category , Social Native is being recognized for its large-scale pro-bono social-good campaigns. Social Native has worked with over 2,500 creators to amplify worldwide social initiatives like global literacy, human & animal rights, youth health & safety, sustainability, and many more. Further, Social Native donates $5 for each piece of content created towards each cause. By activating creators for the greater good, Social Native is inspiring the community and the next generation of creators to enact positive change and improve lives.

Social Native wins in the Advertising category in Inc's Best in Business and is recognized for its large-scale pro-bono social-good initiatives. (PRNewswire)

The company was also selected for its dedication to celebrate diversity by forming initiatives highlighting creators across spectrums of gender, race, and multicultural segments.



"We hope to further encourage brands to embrace and invest in creative diversity," says Claire Lin, VP of Global Marketing and Operations. "We aim to provide even the most niche content creator communities with income opportunities to pursue their creative dreams."



This recent Inc. award for Social Native is preceded by its acknowledgement earlier this year as an Inc. 5000 company . This year's 'Best in Business' selection was extremely competitive – from advertising to sustainability to retail. Inc.'s editors reviewed the company's achievements over the past year and noted how they are making a positive difference in the world.

Contact Social Native and follow on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

claire.lin@socialnative.com

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., hosts award-winning content that reaches more than 50 million people each month. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

About Social Native

Social Native's tech-first solution automates 90% of the manual tasks associated with obtaining UGC and influencer content, allowing brands access to high-performing content efficiently and at scale. Global brands like Adidas, H&M, and Airbnb use Social Native to meet ever-growing content demands. Social Native is on a mission to grow and empower creator economies by building scalable content solutions.

Social Native is the leading global marketplace connecting brands to the creator economy - generating an unparalleled selection of branded content. Visit socialnative.com to learn more. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOCIAL NATIVE