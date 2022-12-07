SageView Advisory Group Closes Acquisition of $415 Million Women-Led Lakeview Wealth Management

Firm also Acquires Horsetooth Financial LLC of Colorado

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SageView Advisory Group ("SageView"), one of the nation's leading independent RIA firms, announced it has completed the acquisition of Lakeview Wealth Management ("Lakeview") of Deer Park, Illinois.

Lakeview's six-women team has joined SageView with Judy VanArsdale and Lisa VanArsdale as Managing Directors and continuing as the team's Financial Advisors. The team also includes Kristy Whitaker, Katie Krettler, Heidi VanArsdale and Brooke Little.

SageView CEO Randy Long, said, "Throughout this process, it has become clear that Judy, Lisa and their team are an incredibly great fit and will drive significant growth for SageView."

SageView acquires Horsetooth

SageView also announced it has acquired Horsetooth Financial LLC ("Horsetooth") of Fort Collins, Colorado. Horsetooth focuses on fee-based asset management, coordinated estate planning, and insurance services.

Michael Hall founded Horsetooth Financial in 1991 to deliver customizable client services and a range of conflict-free investment vehicles and products. Before founding his firm, he worked at Paine, Webber, Jackson and Curtis and Hanifen, Imhoff Securities as a wealth management professional.

"We are excited to welcome Michael and Horsetooth to SageView where we can continue to support and enhance his mission of providing options to his clients," said Long.

Hall added, "Horsetooth Financial has prided itself on a unique and trusted client experience over the years. Our alignment with SageView will allow us to continue that same level of service along with access to new technology and SageView's years of experience in the retirement planning space."

The agreement with Horsetooth Wealth Management is the eighth that SageView has announced since July 2021 and since it established a partnership with leading financial services and technology-focused private equity firm Aquiline Capital Partners.

Terms of the transaction, which closed Oct. 14, are not being disclosed.

About SageView Advisory Group

SageView Advisory Group is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisory firm (RIA) serving retirement plan sponsors and individuals throughout the United States since 1989. SageView advises on 401(k), 403(b), 457, defined benefit and deferred compensation plans, and provides comprehensive wealth management services to individuals and families. SageView is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and has more than 30 offices nationwide.

SageView Advisory Group, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where SageView Advisory Group, LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No advice may be rendered by SageView Advisory Group, LLC unless a client service agreement is in place.

For more information about SageView, visit www.sageviewadvisory.com or call (800) 814-8742.

Contact: Julie Katsnelson

800.814.8742 | marketing@sageviewadvisory.com

View original content:

SOURCE SageView Advisory Group