Populus Financial Group Donates $15,000 to Junior Achievement; Volunteers Teach JA in a Day

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Populus Financial Group returned to the classroom to teach JA in a Day at J.O. Davis Elementary School in Irving, TX. Populus volunteers taught 352 third through fifth grade students about financial literacy, work and career readiness, and entrepreneurship. The Populus charitable–giving program, The ACE Community Fund, also made an annual corporate donation of $15,000 to Junior Achievement. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Populus employees have been teaching DFW-area grade school students the Junior Achievement curriculum virtually. It is exciting to be back to in-person teaching.

Junior Achievement's JA in a Day program includes sequential themes for kindergarten through fifth grade. Students learn the basic concepts of business and economics and how education is relevant to the workplace. The activities build on studies from each preceding grade and prepare students for secondary school and lifelong learning.

"We are so grateful for the 16-year partnership with Populus Financial Group and their volunteers' continued dedication to serve the students at J.O. Davis Elementary," said Jan Muirfield, President and CEO of Junior Achievement of Dallas. "The Populus employees continue to make a difference in the lives of these students by opening their world to boundless possibilities. Thank you for helping change lives."

Populus Financial Group has partnered with Junior Achievement since 2006, donating over $327,000. By supporting Junior Achievement, Populus can teach financial literacy skills and entrepreneurship to children in our community inspiring students to dream big and reach their full potential.

"The most rewarding part of partnering with Junior Achievement of Dallas is the lasting impact it has in our community. We show young students the value of learning entrepreneurship and financial concepts early in life. We also demonstrate to the students how important they are for our future by giving them time and attention to support their education," said Spencer Williams, Executive Vice President & CFO for Populus Financial Group and Junior Achievement of Dallas Board Member.

The Populus charitable giving program, The ACE Community Fund , is committed to empowering organizations that help children, provide education, and promote financial literacy in the communities we serve. Since its inception in 2004, the ACE Community Fund has donated more than $16 million to organizations across the nation.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Junior Achievement of Dallas

Junior Achievement (JA) of Dallas , a nonprofit organization, inspires and prepares at-risk youth to succeed in a global economy through volunteer-delivered K-12 curriculum. JA students are introduced to the elements of successful business start-ups, hands-on budgeting simulations, learn need and want differences, plus many more everyday financial skills. Established in Dallas in 1954, JA of Dallas has updated curriculum and is more relevant today than ever with over 1,300 volunteers impacting over 122,000 Dallas area students this year. JA volunteers help students dream big and reach their potential so that they have the power to be financially wise and career-ready young adults.

Populus Financial Group presented a $15,000 donation to Junior Achievement while teaching JA in a Day at J.O. Davis Elementary (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Populus Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Populus Financial Group