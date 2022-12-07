LuckyTruck announces the launch of their first credit card, built specifically for small trucking companies and their fleet managers

CINCINNATI, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LuckyTruck, a leading insurance and fintech platform for SMB trucking companies, announced today the launch of their first credit card, built specifically for small trucking companies and their fleet managers.

The LuckyTruck Card includes a full-stack rewards structure developed for the modern day fleet manager.

"Trucking is a growing and capital intensive segment of the U.S. economy," said CEO Julie Zimmer, who joined LuckyTruck in October. "We recognize the need to unlock more cash flow for the 1M+ small and medium sized trucking businesses in the country."

LuckyTuck has partnered with Power, a credit card issuance platform reimagining the future of credit cards, to launch the LuckyTruck Card. With Power's partnership, LuckyTruck has the ability to offer a card like no other in the trucking space. In addition to a cash back incentive for signing up, the LuckyTruck Card also includes a full-stack rewards structure developed for the modern day fleet manager.

"Helping trucking companies manage their finances and overcome tough market cycles is a priority," said Adam Smith, Vice President of Product at LuckyTruck. "The credit card is purpose built for SMB trucking companies, taking into account their most pressing needs given the headwinds they are facing today."

LuckyTruck always has truckers' needs in mind and throughout the process of developing the LuckyTruck Card, this remained true. With the LuckyTruck Card, truckers are rewarded for using the card to finance their most common expenses.

"This product is a much needed addition to our core insurance offering," said Devin Bostick, Co-founder and President at LuckyTruck. "Customers have been asking for a credit card that ties into LuckyTruck's insurance offering, so we are really excited to add this card to our suite of products."

To be the first to know when the LuckyTruck Card launches, truckers can join the waitlist here .

About LuckyTruck

Launched in 2019, LuckyTruck is a modern insurance platform for commercial trucking. It is the first all-in-one retail platform exclusively focused on the trucking insurance market. For more information, visit https://www.luckytruck.com/ .

The LuckyTruck Credit Card is issued by Lewis & Clark Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International.

About Power

Power is the first credit card issuer built on modern tech, from the ground up. Our cloud-native platform is tailored to meet the needs of high-growth brands who use Power, providing them solutions that have not been supported in the past. Power was founded by Randy Fernando and Andrew Dust and is backed by Anthemis, Fin Capital, Financial Venture Studio, CRV, Dash Fund, Plug and Play and others. For more information visit www.usepower.com .

Media Contact:

Lara McKeithan

contact@luckytruck.com

